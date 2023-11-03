Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shane Kleinstein - Vice President, Investor Relations

Gregory Maffei - President and Chief Executive Officer

Stefano Domenicali - President and Chief Executive Officer of Formula One

Brian Wendling - Chief Accounting and Principal Financial Officer

Renee Wilm - Chief Legal and Admin Officer, Liberty Broadband

Derek Schiller - President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves

Conference Call Participants

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Vijay Jayant - Evercore

Stephen Laszczyk - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Glagola - TD Cowen

David Joyce - Seaport Research Partners

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Liberty Media Corporation's 2023 Q3 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference will be recorded November 3.

I would now like to turn the call over to Shane Kleinstein, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Shane Kleinstein

Thank you. Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed by Liberty Media with the SEC and the most recent Form 10-Q and registration statement on Form S-1 filed by Atlanta Braves Holdings with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Liberty Media or Atlanta Braves Holdings expectations with regard thereto or any change in

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
mcrmgf
Today, 4:59 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.26K)
looks like no value for investor in braves, been dead money since liberty media took over. Gabelli had shares for decades and has been a big disappointment.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BATRA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BATRA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.