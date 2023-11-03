Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 4:52 PM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Piazza – Senior Vice President-Corporate Finance

Anil Singhal – President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Szabados – Chief Operating Officer

Jean Bua – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Bergstrom – RBC Capital Markets

James Fish – Piper Sandler

Kevin Liu – K. Liu & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to NETSCOUT’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all parties are in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer portion of the call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Tony Piazza, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and his colleagues at NETSCOUT are on the line with us today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Tony Piazza to begin the company’s prepared remarks.

Tony Piazza

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to NETSCOUT’s second quarter fiscal year 2024 conference call for the period ended September 30, 2023. Joining me

today are: Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Szabados, NETSCOUT’s Chief Operating Officer; and Jean Bua, NETSCOUT’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

There is a slide presentation that accompanies our prepared remarks. You can advance the slides in the webcast viewer to follow our commentary. Both the slides and the prepared remarks can be accessed in multiple areas within the Investor Relations section of our website at www.NETSCOUT.com, including the IR landing page under Financial Results, the webcast itself, and under financial information on the quarterly results page.

Moving on to Slide 3, today’s conference call will include forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial performance or position, results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NTCT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTCT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.