Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was among the most notable IPO stocks two years ago, benefiting from immense media attention and retail investor speculation amongst its user base. The broker was among the first to offer zero-commission trades, utilizing a straightforward trading platform catered to younger generations. This approach has been a mixed bag; while its user growth was initially strong, the company has never managed to turn its user base to generate consistent profits. Problematically, its base has lower assets per person, with more volatile trading activity compared to most larger brokerages. Further, over time, most other brokerages have created zero-commission models, causing some migration of Robinhood users to other platforms.

Shortly after the stock went public, I was among the few to be very bearish. I covered HOOD last in the summer of 2022 with a neutral outlook due to its low valuation and weak fundamentals. Since then, it has risen by just 4.4%, which is very little considering the stock had swung by over 80% over the year prior. My view last year was that the company would need to adapt to increased competition or expect to fade to failure. While its stock price has not changed much, its fundamentals are a bit better, with a decent rebound in sales and income, as well as a significant decline in operating expense overhead.

Robinhood's notable improvements could indicate a long-term turnaround for the stock. Most analysts believe Robinhood should begin to break even from around Q3 and beyond consistently; however, not with a quarterly EPS over $0.10 through at least 2026. Its Q3 report is expected on November 7, with a consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10 and a revenue target of $478M. This report will likely be crucial in determining the company's ability to develop into a mature and stable company. Thus, today is an excellent time to take a closer look at the firm to estimate how it could react to upcoming and ongoing market catalysts and trends.

Robinhood Benefits from High Interest Rates

Robinhood's initial aim was to bring stock trading toward people with smaller account sizes by offering a simple and free-to-use platform. Robinhood makes money from three primary sources: transaction-based revenues (payment for order flow), interest revenues from uninvested user cash positions, and "other revenues," primarily being "Gold" subscription income. Of these, interest revenues comprise the most significant portion of its total net revenue at 48% of its Q2 revenue. Transaction-based revenues are consistently around $200M, or about 41% of quarterly sales; however, this metric has slipped over recent years while its interest income has surged.

One huge benefit for Robinhood is that it is among the very few stocks that greatly benefit from increases in interest rates. As noted in its last 10-Q (pg. 52), the company said that a 100bp increase in interest rates would have an 11% impact on total net revenues as of June 30th of this year. Changes to its AUM since then can alter that figure; however, we can assume the sensitivity figure remains generally similar. Since Q2, interest rates have risen by around 100 bps, giving us a ~$540M quarterly revenue estimate for Q4 (11% higher) and around $520M for Q3. However, potential declines in trading volumes could cause its sales to be a bit lower or higher.

Looking forward over the next two years, it is about equally possible that the Fed will hike rates or cut. That said, the Treasury curve is now around 5% through the next 30 years, so there are no significant cuts or hikes priced into the market. Thus, I expect its interest revenues to continue to be around ~$285M over the coming quarters and potentially years. As discussed regarding long-term bonds, I believe rates should remain around this level over the next decade due to a chronic (but managed) increase in inflation due to inflation's ability to reduce total US public and private debt burdens. Robinhood is among a small handful of companies that stand to benefit from this, so long as customers do not migrate to platforms with higher payments on cash positions. Robinhood does pay a small amount of interest and more for paying customers, but better deals may be found in some other brokers.

In my view, cash in money markets is almost certainly the most excellent risk-reward investment today because it is effectively riskless and pays a 5.5% yield. Thus, over time, we may see more people with cash migrate toward banks and brokerages that offer rates in line with money markets, considering a 5.5% risk-free return is superior to a 7% high-risk return found in equities. That said, most people are not migrating banks and brokerages today for higher rates, so Robinhood's position should remain strong.

Robinhood Customer Quality Improves

For any brokerage, each customer will marginally increase operating overhead costs due to customer service needs. Robinhood's comparative lack of customer service does limit this issue, but in general, lower asset accounts are likely more of a liability for Robinhood than an asset. Although the company's total account number is slipping, that may not be an issue if quality improves.

The broker's total monthly active users have slipped from 21.3M in Q2 2021 to 10.8M in Q2 2023, with the rate of decline slowing around Q2 2022. That said, its total assets under custody have remained in the $102B to $89B range over that period, while its cumulative funded accounts rose slightly. The company published an update in September, indicating that those numbers are likely about the same in Q3 and Q2. The company's revenue per user also climbed from $56 to $84 YoY in Q2, with the gain entirely from net interest revenues and transaction sales falling slightly over that period.

From Q2 2021 through Q2 2023, Robinhood considerably reduced its operating expenses from $500M to $357M. Initially, in 2021, OpEx declined due to reductions in marketing costs. Since then, most reductions have been due to cuts in general and administrative and operating costs. The firm's R&D spending remains the most significant overall portion of OpEx and has not changed materially over the past two years. To me, that is a good sign because it indicates the company is looking to remain "ahead of the curve" technologically, continuing to offer new services to stay competitive. Of course, its high R&D budget also gives it a ~$50M - $100M buffer that it could cut to improve cash flows in a poor market. Still, cuts to other OpEx may not prove permanent if recent layoffs eventually lower its customer value.

At the end of Q2, Robinhood was looking to launch its credit card program following its acquisition of X1. These cards use cash-flow data to determine credit capacity instead of credit scores, a potentially intriguing model considering many working younger adults have low credit scores due to high student debt. This model also encourages a constant cash stream into Robinhood's brokerage accounts, increasing its net interest income. Still, this model may also be risky due to rising defaults and weakening consumer credit stability. Risks aside, this model should synergize with Robinhood's existing platform, ideally increasing revenue across its operating segments.

Trading volumes will also remain a key factor altering Robinhood's net income over the coming year. In general, stock trading volumes have been much lower over the past year and a half compared to where they were from 2020 to early 2022. Market volatility is not nearly as intense due to the general stagnation of most equities. That said, both Cboe (CBOE) and ICE (ICE) reported above-expected Q3 trading volume revenues, implying Robinhood may also see improved trading activity in its Q3 report. With that in mind, I expect its Q3 net sales to be around or above $520M due to the combination of higher stability rates or improvement in trading volumes. Its Q4 prospect may be even better, at perhaps $550M, due to the continued impact of rate hikes and the launch of its card program; however, there is some risk that volumes are slowing again due to the slight sell-off over the past months. My outlook is slightly higher than the analyst consensus for Q3, implying a potential sales and EPS beat.

HOOD Valuation Comparison to IBKR

Overall, Robinhood's business model is likely working far better today than in 2021 and 2022. The company is essentially becoming like most other significant brokers today, focusing on increasing revenue per user and no longer encouraging excess growth of small asset users. Its total active account figure is no longer falling, nor is it rising, indicating the company is now in a secure and stable operating position. Ample reductions in its OpEx budget are also a good sign so long as they continue in Q3 and Q4, allowing the company to earn margins closer to its larger peers.

Robinhood's closest established peer, Interactive Brokers (IBKR), has 2.48M total accounts and a total client equity of $367B, giving it an average account size of $148K. Robinhood has far more customers at 23.2M but with total client equity of only $89B, or ~$3.84K per customer. Thus, while the two businesses are very comparable, they target entirely different aspects of the trading demographic. Robinhood and Interactive Brokers have market capitalizations of $8.65B and $33.7B, respectively. Robinhood's valuation is 9.7% of its assets under custody, while IBKR's is 9.2%, indicating they're comparable under that valuation metric. However, IBKR's price-to-sales is 2X while HOOD's is 5X.

Interactive Brokers is also consistently profitable with solid and stable margins, additionally having more substantial revenue growth over the past year. Forward three-year EPS estimates give IBKR a long-term "P/E" of 13.8X, indicating no EPS growth from today, while HOOD's is 17.9X, giving it a considerably higher valuation. Of course, Robinhood's R&D spending-to-revenue is much higher than Interactive Broker's, so a significant reduction to this component would likely give them a similar valuation range.

The Bottom Line

Between IBKR and HOOD, I prefer Interactive Brokers by a considerable degree. To me, HOOD's valuation is a bit too high, considering it is not clearly on a growth trajectory. Instead, Robinhood is in a battle for its long-term success. In my view, it is winning that battle, seeing its revenue and operating income improve dramatically over the past year as it focuses on improving revenue per user and lowering its operating overhead. Depending on the metric, IBKR is generally cheaper than HOOD, albeit with greater initial profitability but potentially worse growth potential. That said, I do not believe HOOD should have a valuation "growth premium" as long as it is not seeing steady EPS growth.

IBKR is potentially less risky than HOOD because its immediate profitability is much better while its valuation is lower. That said, IBKR is more exposed to changes in market volumes, while HOOD is more dependent on high short-term borrowing rates. Thus, Robinhood could have a slight advantage in the current higher rate market, particularly if rates remain high and customers do not eventually migrate away from Robinhood. Personally, as a user of both platforms, I believe IBKR is vastly superior in regards to capabilities to HOOD; however, it does not have the "gamification" quality of Robinhood that attracts younger demographics. In my view, that is not a bad thing for IBKR because it filters out low-revenue customers, whereas Robinhood attracts low-revenue customers.

Overall, I remain neutral on Robinhood but am more positive on the stock than before due to substantial improvement in its fundamentals. In my view, I believe financial markets will likely remain somewhat stagnant over the coming years as companies' EPS levels rise to meet the elevated valuations set in 2021. A recession would certainly upset that target, potentially impacting Robinhood substantially if interest rates are reduced. Thus, although HOOD's operating risks are reduced, its macroeconomic risks are likely higher today than over the past two years. Its performance in Q3 and Q4 will be critical in determining its long-term EPS potential, particularly if it can grow a synergistic credit card business.