Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GBOOF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:GBOOF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tomas Lozano - Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations

Marcos Ramirez - Chief Executive Officer

Rafael Arana - Chief Financial Officer

Gerardo Salazar - Chief Risk Officer

Fernando Soberón - Managing Director, Annuities and Pensions

José Francisco Martha González - MD Digital Banking

Alejandro Padilla Santana - Chief Economist & Managing Director

Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous

Ernesto Gabilondo - Bank of America

Brian Flores - Citi

Tito Labarta - Goldman

Olavo Arthuzo - UBS

Jorge Kuri - Morgan Stanley

Edson Murguia - SummaCap

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Nicolas Riva - Bank of America

Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC

Tejkiran Kannaluri - White Oak Capital

Andres Soto - Santander

Federico Galassi - Rohatyn Group

Tomas Lozano

Good morning. I'm Tomas Lozano, Head of Corporate Development, Investor Relations and ESG. Welcome to Grupo Financiero Banorte's Third Quarter Earnings Call. In today's call, our CEO, Marcos Ramirez, will walk us through the main results of the bank, providing details on the positive trends of our loan portfolio, including nearshoring opportunities and the continued strength in consumer. He will also comment on asset quality and the normalization process of the non-banking subsidiaries as well as an update on ESG. Then Rafael Arana, our COO and CFO, will provide an overview of the main financial results, including a deeper breakdown on the margin and the components, the evolution of expense control for the year and capital allocation. Please note that today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially.

On Page 2 of our conference call deck, you will find our full disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Thank you. Marcos, please go ahead.

Marcos Ramirez

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GBOOF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBOOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.