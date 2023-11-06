Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ford: An Early Lead In LFP Could Mean Winning Electrification In America

Nov. 06, 2023 9:00 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)2 Comments
Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ford is the only automaker planning to invest directly in manufacturing lithium-iron-phosphate batteries in North America, giving it an advantage in the American EV market.
  • LFP batteries offer a cost advantage over high-nickel cathodes, making EVs more affordable without sacrificing profit margins.
  • Ford's commitment to domestic LFP production positions it well to capture federal EV subsidies and deploy LFP vehicles at scale, giving it a massive advantage in producing low-cost EVs.
Scholz Visits Ford Electric Car Production Facility

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images News

As the EV market in America heats up, the leading automakers have started to engage in a bit of a price war, sacrificing margins to do so. However, producing vehicles with an alternative battery chemistry may allow companies to cut

This article was written by

Long Term Tips profile picture
Long Term Tips
7.78K Followers

I tend to focus on long-term stock ideas, oftentimes rooted in tech or EVs. I have been a casual investor for years with solid returns and want to share what I have learned with others who may find value in my thoughts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

d
davjim
Today, 9:44 AM
Investing Group
Comments (56)
Have you changed your evaluation regarding Nano Ones advantages as leading candidate provider for LFP cathodes?
w
whynot1
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (461)
Waiting for super cap technology.
