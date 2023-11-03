Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 5:28 PM ETCavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 3, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Fusler - Corporate Controller and IR

Bill Boor - President and CEO

Allison Aden - Executive Vice President and CFO

Paul Bigbee - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Michael Chapman - Aviance Capital Partners

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Cavco Industries Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Mark Fusler, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Fusler

Good day. And thank you for joining us for Cavco’s -- Cavco Industries second quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. During the call, you will be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements, including statements of expectations or assumptions about Cavco’s financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies, current or future volatility in the credit markets or future market conditions.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could affect Cavco’s actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Cavco.

I encourage you to review Cavco’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including without limitation

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CVCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.