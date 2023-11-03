Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 5:31 PM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.58K Followers

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Dillon - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Marcel Kessler - Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Halford - Chief Operating Officer

Tim Flanagan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Alex Hacking - Citi

Sophia Danziger - RBC Capital Markets

Abe Landa - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GrafTech Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Friday, November 3, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Mike Dillon, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, sir.

Mike Dillon

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to GrafTech International's third quarter 2023 earnings call.

On with me today are Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer; Jeremy Halford, Chief Operating Officer; and Tim Flanagan, Chief Financial Officer. Marcel will begin with opening comments. Jeremy will then discuss safety, the commercial environment, sales and operational matters. Tim will review our quarterly results and other financial details and will close with comments on our outlook. We will then open the call to questions.

Turning to our next slide. As a reminder, some of the matters discussed in this call may include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, performance, trends, and strategies. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements are shown here. We will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, and these slides include the relevant non-GAAP reconciliations. You can find these slides in

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EAF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.