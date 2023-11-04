hachiware/iStock via Getty Images

Catalyst watch for the week of November 5. Seeking Alpha Senior Executive Editor Kim Khan on a quiet week ahead on the macro-front and why consumer sentiment is just like any other poll. (00:21) Julie gives a brief earnings preview of Disney (DIS). (03:10) They also discuss Disney acquiring Comcast’s (CMCSA) stake in Hulu and the Six Flags (SIX), Cedar Fair (FUN) merger. (04:57)

Julie Morgan: Kim, so next week it's kind of a slow week. But I mean, there is consumer sentiment.

Kim Khan: Well, it is definitely a slow week. And I think the market deserves a breather after all it's had with earnings, on top of the Fed's decision, on top of treasury funding, on top of payroll's report. It's nice to take a break and kind of reassess.

That said, yeah, there is the Michigan consumer sentiment numbers coming out on Friday and there's a lot of debate about how much these numbers mean to the market now because everybody seems to know how to gain the system. These are basically just questions that people are asking, how are things in your day-to-day life? How you see the economy? How do you view your expectations for inflation? A whole lot of things that people can decide to answer truthfully or not. And if you think about now, the main people answering these things have all grown up on online surveys.

So, I mean, if anybody's taken a BuzzFeed Quiz and they wanted to be Luke Skywalker instead of Han Solo, I don’t know what to say online. And the same thing kind of applies for these things in a more political kind of agenda where people say, “Okay, I don't like the current administration.” So I don't want them to get good strong consumer confidence numbers. So I'll just say everything is horrible or I do like the current person in the White House. I'll just say everything is great across the board.

And so, then it becomes about the sample size and about how many people are actually represented. The market seems to care less and less about these numbers. That said, the Fed does like to look at the inflation expectations figures of the Michigan One, in particular. So that can be market moving. But now it looks like we've kind of moved into a -- almost post-Powell, post-Fed era in the markets of these kinds of trades we're seeing as we're recording today.

Keep up that suddenly good news could be good news and not something that's just going to cause more rate hikes. Maybe the rate hikes are just off the table.

JM: Yes, we are recording one day after the two day FOMC Meeting and, of course, Chairman Powell's Press Conference. So, Kim, you did not just compare consumer sentiment to BuzzFeed.

KK: Yeah, I mean, they're just both polls. It's like, yeah, I mean, a lot of people might not be trading on BuzzFeed polls, but you - people saying that if you get a day trade, you might as well be trading on BuzzFeed polls. That's a discussion for another time.

But yeah, I mean, people know how to gain these and they know what responses are going to be good for a certain administration or bad for a certain administration that is more pronounced than the more political polls and the wider gallop ones that you have, but they still affect these ones. The ones that seem to be more insulated are the solely focused on the market polls like the AAII individual investor sentiment indicator, just buy, neutral, or sell indicator. That seems to be – it doesn't seem to have as much of a swing politically. It seems to just go with market momentum more.

JM: Got it. Got it. Now, let's talk about earnings. Today, we're talking about Disney. Disney reports its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on November 8th, and analysts are expecting steady revenue growth, but also the company's best seasonal profitability since before the pandemic. Jason, our editor, says the bar may be easier to clear this time around as downward revisions on EPS and revenue have lately far outpaced upward revisions from analysts.

As always, Jason says, investors will watch for any change to Disney's recent dynamic where its parks unit carries much of the profit load while the bigger studio and entertainment operation invests heavily into streaming and withstands a decline in traditional linear TV.

Jason also says to look out for any details on the newly begun process where Disney buys out Comcast for full ownership of Hulu that will require a multibillion dollar payment, which might be heavily offset if Disney moves forward on ideas to sell its ABC network and stations and/or its India operations.

And I'd also like to point you to an article published this week on two other companies reporting next week, Uber and Lyft. The article says that with Uber and Lyft reporting quarterly earnings on November 7th and 8th, UBS is bullish on the results from both ride share companies.

However, the firm also says, it sees lower multiples for both companies given broader macro pressure across the Internet sector. It makes note that UBS also likes Uber over Lyft and I'm going to leave a link to this article in show notes where you can also find out what UBS says about weight loss drugs. We've talked about that, of course, here on this show.

So now let's talk a little bit more about Disney. Kim, what do you think about this $8 billion deal?

KK: It's a logical move for both companies. And now Disney is getting total control of Hulu, and Comcast is going to just focus solely on Peacock and what it has there. Hulu is a much stronger name in streaming. It's got a bigger customer base and a more popular system. So Disney has a kind of lead on that.

For the viewers, it's not going to change much because the deals in place for NBC content. Libraries are still there for another couple of years, but they were going away. If you recall, Comcast yanked its next day NBC shows from Hulu when it launched Peacock. So that hasn't been on there for a while. It's really about what Disney wants to do with Hulu now. They're probably going to fold it up into Disney+ or kind of -- I don't know if there'll be a full rebrand, but definitely a combo bundle.

Then it becomes, well, is it adding anything more to Disney+ and its arsenal of big names and Star Wars and Marvel and other things, or is it really just the kind of add on? I mean, obviously, you're getting the original shows from FX and Fox, but not too much more after that. So it would be interesting to see if they want to go for new original content being built around the Hulu name.

Once you have total control, then they don't have to worry about any kind of use of the content and use of the streaming service. It's all theirs and Comcast because they're just kind of - Disney's making all the calls as the majority owner, but it's still a partner and it wants to get out and say, “Okay, we'll just cash in with this as long as we get what is a fair price.” And that's part of the interesting intricacies of this deal is they're going back and revaluing Hulu based on September 30th estimates, if I remember correctly.

That could mean Disney pays a little more than it's already agreed to. If Hulu is valued at more, Brian Roberts of Comcast has come out and talked up how much of a game changer Hulu is. So he obviously wants it to be valued much higher, so that they get as much as they can out of Disney.

JM: All right. So there was another deal and this is the merger between Six Flags and Cedar Fair. I wasn't too familiar with Cedar Fair.

KK: It's going to be probably a good combo for both companies that have had seen their struggles as far as share price is concerned and kind of execution as well. But whether just making it bigger and teaming up is going to be easy, is going to be the thing to see. It's obviously going to be a review. There's always going to be a cost-cutting evaluation. It's called a merger of equals, but Six Flags gets to keep the name Six Flags and it seems like they are also getting the headquarters as well, although they say major operations will also be conducted in Ohio.

So it looks like some are more equal than others and Six Flags will be a little more equal than this. But whether this big team that works in kind of putting a dents in Disney sparks business, which as you mentioned, is now their real profit driver is also interesting.

Disney still has the Star Wars and Disney still has Marvel and it can have all these thrill rides based around all these hugely popular properties. The question is whether this new Six Flags can cater to a different crowd that's really into the like, the biggest fastest thrill rides and maybe people make some different decisions. Do you go to Disney every year in a row or do you kind of skip it and go? Oh, I want this to be a Six Flags year.

JM: When I was a kid, I used to go to AstroWorld in Houston. That was a Six Flags Park.

KK: I used to go to Kings Dominion in Virginia and that was a big one for me.

JM: Do you like roller coasters?

KK: I do, I do like roller coasters. I haven't been to one in a while, but I would still ride them. I did go to Cedar Point in Ohio. That was actually a great roller coaster experience. Usually get a Six Flags Great Adventure 2 in New Jersey, which was always pretty fun. Especially when I was old enough to like for the line skip pass and just not worry about that for the rest of the day.

JM: Those were the days, the glory days. Kim, anything else you want to add?

KK: No, I think everybody should just enjoy a quiet week on the macro front next week.