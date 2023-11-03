Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Oatly's Cash Burn Crisis: Is This The Ultimate Buy-Low Opportunity? (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 03, 2023 6:54 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)1 Comment
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Oatly's stock has fallen 77% and is now at a more attractive valuation level, prompting a second look at the company.
  • The company reduced its revenue growth guidance and capex outlook for 2023 due to muted performance in its Asia segment.
  • Management's focus on core SKUs in Asia aims to generate positive EBITDA by FY 2024.
  • Strong pricing power and volume growth in EMEA and Americas regions indicate resilience against inflationary pressures.
  • Oatly is in survival mode and its current valuation reflects a distressed asset valuation, but its long-term vision and brand strength make it a convincing investment.

football player celebrating

We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background: Revisiting Oatly Amidst Market Changes

We started rating Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) as neutral in April. Given its strong brand in the plant-based milk category, we believe the company merits a second look. However, at one

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.06K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OTLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

O
Oz-Yildirim
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments (163)
Thanks for thorough analysis. Stock behaves like company is going BK (not mentioning this weeks 40% bounce). I agree in the long term growth of company if they can get to profitability
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OTLY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OTLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OTLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.