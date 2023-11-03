Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cellectis: End Of 2023 Data Readouts To Boost CAR-T Prospects

Nov. 03, 2023 6:57 PM ETCellectis S.A. (CLLS), CMVLFAZN, AZNCF
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Preliminary data from two early-stage studies are going to be shown at the ASH 2023 conference, showcasing its cell therapy candidates for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
  • The company recently entered into a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca, receiving $245 million in cash and potential milestone payments for the development of up to 10 cell therapy candidates.
  • Cellectis now has sufficient funds to run clinical trials for its candidates, including UCART20X22, UCART22, and UCART123, which are not part of the collaboration deal made with AstraZeneca.
  • The global non-Hodgkin Lymphoma [NHL] market is expected to reach $14.4 billion by 2029.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

A chemist testing a pink cosmetic product

Zenistock/iStock via Getty Images

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) has made great progress in advancing its pipeline, especially in light of the fact that it is gearing up to report results from two early-stage studies at the upcoming American Society of

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
11.55K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CLLS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMVLF
--
CLLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.