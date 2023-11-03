Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coinbase: Very, Very, Very Promising

Nov. 03, 2023 7:50 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)1 Comment
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.07K Followers

Summary

  • Coinbase's Q3 results were extremely promising, with progress made on all fronts.
  • The stock is up over 40% since May, and with a recent surge in Bitcoin and other digital assets, the valuation is not a reason to stay away.
  • Despite historically volatile financial performance, Coinbase has demonstrated its ability to diversify its recurring revenue streams, many of which are high quality.
  • We re-iterate our "Buy" rating.
Binance, OKX, MEXC, Houbi, Coinbase, Bitpie, Kraken, ZB, Bitstamp. Cryptocurrency exchange apps

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In May of this year, we published an article titled "Coinbase: Diversifying Revenue, Cutting Costs, And Well Positioned For The Next Bull Market".

The main thesis behind our "Buy" rating on the stock at that point in time was that Coinbase (

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.07K Followers
Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one. Traders who work at these firms use all sorts of closely guarded techniques to profit from edges that most people don't even know exist, and they're always on the hunt for new strategies to exploit.Our goal is to supply you with the same information that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else.The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do.We've distilled down the top strategies from the industry’s elite and made them as approachable as possible so you can use them for yourself.That’s our mission. We hope you’ll join us.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in COIN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

budcorona profile picture
budcorona
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (613)
I thanked my father every day for investing 6 shares of GE for me when I was very young. I bought 6 shares of COIN last year to add to my granddaughter's 529. I guess I'm hoping to pay it forward.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.