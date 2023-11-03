Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 03, 2023 6:55 PM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.59K Followers

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randall Burton - IR

Heath Deneke - President, CEO & Chairman

Bill Mault - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gregg Brody - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Summit Midstream Partners Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Randall Burton. Please go ahead.

Randall Burton

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. If you don't already have a copy of our earnings release, please visit our website at www.summitmidstream.com, where you'll find it on the homepage, Events and Presentations section or Quarterly Results section. With me today to discuss our third quarter of 2023 financial and operating results is Heath Deneke, our President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Bill Mault, our Chief Financial Officer, along with other members of our senior management team.

Before we start, I'd like to remind you that our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimates of future volumes, operating expenses and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. Although we believe that these expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Please see our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, as well as our other SEC filings for a listing of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SMLP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMLP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.