Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

A Fleeting Opportunity To Upgrade Your Dividend Portfolio Quality

Nov. 04, 2023 8:45 AM ETCVX, DEO, DGEAF, DGRW, INGR, MPW, SCHD3 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend investors have a chance to upgrade their portfolios with high-quality dividend growth stocks at bargain prices.
  • The recent drop in long-term interest rates and rebounding of high-quality dividend growth stocks mean that this buying opportunity may be fleeting.
  • I explain my "quality at a reasonable price" strategy and provide examples of both a low-quality stock I sold this year and several high-quality dividend stocks I recently bought.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Yield Landlord get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Golden Compass Concept

XtockImages

The market has given dividend investors a fantastic opportunity to upgrade the quality of their portfolios.

Many high-quality dividend growth stocks that rarely ever go on discount are on offer today at what I consider bargain prices, but this

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
16.16K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, DGRW, INGR, CVX, DEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

b
billwilliams836
Today, 9:21 AM
Investing Group
Comments (809)
Growth continues to attract more capital than value (which includes most high dividend stocks). If the economy continues to slow, as most expect, growth may continue to outperform. I over-weighted value (and commodities) in late 2021. Hasn't been a great 2023 for me without more growth stocks.
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 8:50 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.51K)
Well written Austin. We have the same simple strategy. I feel too many investors over complicate things.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 9:23 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.54K)
@The Dividend Collectuh Thanks, DC! Agreed. Even with the same simple strategy, there’s still plenty of variety in what one’s portfolio might look like.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX--
Chevron Corporation
DEO--
Diageo plc
DGEAF--
Diageo plc
DGRW--
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF
INGR--
Ingredion Incorporated
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.