Don't Give Up On International Markets: Dollar Chart

Nov. 03, 2023 8:05 PM ETDXY, UUP, OAKIX, EMXC, VEA, IEMG, VWO, EEM, IUAEX, JFEAX, ACWI, ACWX, VEU, SPDW, SPEM
Summary

  • The DXY (dollar index) and the UUP (Invesco dollar bullish fund) are lower today on the weaker US payroll report.
  • It’s been a strong dollar rally the last three months, that started almost when the S&P 500 peaked in late July ’23, and it also looks as if the dollar peaked just as the S&P 500 tested support near 4,150-4,175.
  • The DXY and the UUP peaked in late September, early October ’22, and despite this rally in late ’23 are still lower than a year ago.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Good chart from Gary S. Morrow (@garysmorrow) showing the dollar backing away from stiff resistance, which is happening just in time for the seasonal, 4th quarter rally, for the S&P 500.

The DXY (dollar index) and the

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

