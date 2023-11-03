Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ODP Corporation: Uphill Battle For Any Meaningful Long-Term Gains

Nov. 03, 2023 9:07 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.55K Followers

Summary

  • ODP’s revenue has declined consistently at a (3)% rate, as the business transitions from the highly competitive B2C segment to B2B, with the consistent closure of its physical locations.
  • We are struggling to see the compelling value proposition its Management is selling in the new iteration of this company. We do not see its growth trajectory changing any time.
  • The business is facing headwinds, as remote working and heightened competition limit its value proposition. Even its expansion into new segments appears underwhelming and lacks transformational qualities.
  • ODP’s recent performance has been difficult, with minimal margin improvement suggesting it has maximized the majority of the gains deliverable in the near term.
  • ODP’s valuation is not sufficiently compelling for the outlook we see. The company is more expensive than its historical average on a FCF yield basis, which we struggle to reconcile.

Unrecognizable female client listens as female counselor gives advice

SDI Productions

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Efforts to modernize ODP fall flat in our view, as we struggle to see what has limited its share price decline to only ~20%. The business continues to face the same competitive threats

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.55K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ODP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ODP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.