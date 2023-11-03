Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FTLS: Hedge Fund Strategies In An ETF Format

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is a unique investment vehicle that aims to provide long-term total returns with less volatility than the S&P 500 index.
  • FTLS has historically outperformed during bear markets and has a low standard deviation compared to the S&P 500 and a higher Sharpe ratio.
  • The fund has delivered an 11.5% return this year and has shown the ability to mitigate drawdowns while capturing upside potential.
  • The fund is currently net long, but has a short position in a portfolio of high beta equities.
  • Long / Short equity strategies are often reserved for the hedge fund universe, since they involve very active position management and a significant turnover with an ambivalent risk factor profile.

Thesis

First Trust Portfolios L.P. operates as an investment management company based out of Illinois, and was established in 1991. The company offers ETFs, CEFs, and mutual funds. First Trust has been in the news as of late with a partial divestiture of their

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Azred
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Thank you for such a good read! I have enjoyed the relative calm from owning this etf and now have dividends into it from last given. A couple weeks got pretty brutal, and even with more subtle “chipping away” it all adds up to a big minus since my last highs in June & July. But, I’m staying nicely on track and this one etf seems to help a lot. Steady as she goes! I hope to add 25 more shares of FTLS by next dipping down, for a hundred. I have about a handful of investments very calm & steady. So far, so good. The rest is just a lot of fun and my prices through off & on again trimmings over a year 1/2 seems to be paying off. Dollar Cost Average can work & means a lot in the environment of markets last 2 years. In my opinion:-), upon newly retired past year the divs are very special to me nowadays!
