Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Non-Predictive Jobs Numbers

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
821 Followers

Summary

  • Jobs Friday is here again. The first Friday of every month brings us the widely-anticipated report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the health of the US labor market.
  • It’s a useful set of data for showing us what sectors of the economy are adding more jobs, how many people with part-time work are actively looking for full-time jobs.
  • What the jobs report does not do, no matter how many talking heads on the financial news shows may tell you otherwise, is say anything about where the economy is headed.

Calculator and charts

deepblue4you

Jobs Friday is here again. The first Friday of every month brings us the widely-anticipated report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on the health of the US labor market.

It’s a useful set of data for showing

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
821 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.