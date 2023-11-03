Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Volatility Rises As Expectations Change

Nov. 03, 2023 9:25 PM ETDBP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, SESG
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • Before a recent price surge on the heels of the Israel/Hamas conflict, rising Treasury yields helped spark a decline in gold prices.
  • Gold has been moving in almost perfect sync to the dollar, only in the opposite direction.
  • These factors have contributed to rising volatility and trading volume in CME Group gold options.

Gold ingot surrounded by golden coins

ayala_studio

By Scott Bauer

At a glance

  • Options traders expectations shifted to upside risk following the Middle East conflict.
  • According to the CME Group Volatility Index (CVOL), the concern for an extreme move in gold reached its highest point in over a year in early October.

Before a recent price surge on the heels of the Israel/Hamas conflict, rising Treasury yields helped spark a decline in gold prices.

Yields have continued to rise because investors are finally starting to believe the Federal Reserve's determination to keep rates higher for longer.

The U.S. Treasury is also being forced to issue massive amounts of new paper into a market where traditional buyers are reducing their purchases.

Additionally, gold has been moving in almost perfect sync to the dollar, only in the opposite direction. These factors have contributed to rising volatility and trading volume in CME Group gold options.

Gold vs dollar

Gold has moved in sync with the U.S. dollar index in 2023.

Bearish Trend

Gold's outlook, fortunately or unfortunately, typically has much to do with the underlying interest rate environment.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding gold, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest. But, gold is also known to be a hedge in times of uncertainty and during the possibility of heightened geopolitical risk.

Just prior to the escalation of the Israel/Hamas war, gold reached its lowest settlement since March, and was headed toward potential further declines, with its short-term moving average nearly falling below its longer-term moving average.

The futures and options market reflected this bearish sentiment through the CME Group Volatility Index or CVOL. CVOL is unique in that it applies a simple formula using out-of-the-money put and call options prices in highly liquid markets to produce a single view of risk expectations for the next 30 days.

CVOL also measures "skew," which is the difference in volatility between at-the-money (ATM) options, in-the-money options, and out-of-the-money (OTM) options. Skew serves as an indication of the direction of volatility relative to upside or downside price risk.

We can see from the chart below that prior to the Middle East conflict, the skew in gold options heavily favored OTM puts. In fact, the skew was at its most negative in over a year.

Gold CVOL

CME Group, QuikStrike

But that changed quickly as geopolitical risks heightened, as can be seen in the following graph.

Gold CVOL

CME Group, QuikStrike

CVOL also measures convexity which is used to measure a portfolio's exposure to market risk. Convexity is a measure of the ratio of the volatility level of the OTM strikes to that of the ATM, meaning how expensive are the "extreme move" options. When levels become elevated, traders may be looking for an extreme move.

The below chart shows that the concern for an extreme move in gold reached its highest point in over a year in early October.

Gold CVOL

CME Group, QuikStrike

Gold CVOL

CME Group, QuikStrike

As global economic uncertainty persists, understanding the impact of events on gold volatility can help investors and traders more effectively manage the risk of sudden market moves.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.52K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBP--
Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund ETF
GLTR--
abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
JJPFF--
iPath® Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.