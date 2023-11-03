Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SES AI: Lags Behind, Risks Outweigh Potential

Nov. 03, 2023 11:05 PM ETSES AI Corporation (SES)
Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
477 Followers

Summary

  • SES AI Corporation is a small-cap company in the lithium battery sector with a focus on lithium-metal batteries.
  • The company's technology lags behind competitors, and it is unlikely to catch up in the race for technological supremacy.
  • SES AI's future prospects rely on securing agreements for mass production, but there is uncertainty surrounding these agreements and the company's ability to meet performance expectations.
Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

I can now celebrate having meticulously analyzed nearly all the small-cap companies in the lithium battery sector, especially those with potentially disruptive technology. Consequently, a comprehensive analysis of SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is certainly warranted.

After carefully examining the company, its

This article was written by

Alessandro Calvo profile picture
Alessandro Calvo
477 Followers
Freelance analyst and financial journalist. Available for hire.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SES

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SES

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SES
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.