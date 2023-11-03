Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar To Defy Seasonal Trends

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • US macro outperformance has been the driving factor behind the recent strength in the dollar, lending additional credibility to the Federal Reserve's hawkish position.
  • November and December are normally soft months for the dollar.
  • This year, however, the tailwind from strong US growth and hawkish Fed policy should keep the dollar bid through to year-end.

By Chris Turner

Fed-driven dollar weakness will be a story for 2024

The dollar opens November close to the highs of the year. Normally, November and December are soft months for the dollar. This year, however, it is hard to see the dollar

