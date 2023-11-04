Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
South Korea's Exports Rebound In October 2023

Nov. 04, 2023 12:04 AM ETEWY, FLKR, KORU
Summary

  • South Korea's exports to mainland China have remained weak during 2023, recording a decline of 9.5% y/y in October.
  • According to latest trade data from South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, South Korea's merchandise exports showed grew by 5.1% y/y in October 2023.
  • According to the October PMI survey, input cost inflation strengthened for the second successive month at the start of the fourth quarter.
  • South Korean GDP growth is forecast to moderate from 2.6% in 2022 to 1.3% in 2023, according to the latest forecast by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Aerial top view container cargo ship unloading in import export business logistic and transportation of international by container cargo ship in the open sea.

AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

South Korea's exports grew by 5.1% year-over-year (y/y) in October 2023, the first positive expansion recorded since September 2022. The rebound in exports was helped by strong growth in exports of autos and petroleum products.

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

