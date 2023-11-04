Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Biotech Lexeo Stumbles After $100 Million IPO

Nov. 04, 2023 12:21 AM ETSHIM, HG, WAY, LXEO, ATGL, PAPL, NCI, TLIH, BIYA, BLMZ, PLTR, KVUE, IPO, IPOS
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers

Summary

  • Two IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late.
  • As of 11/2/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.0%.
  • Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF tracks Renaissance IPO Index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies and Kenvue.

digital light bulb with IPO text on black background, trading, business and finance screen

Ingenious Buddy

After ending October on shaky footing, the IPO market kicked off November with a fairly quiet week. Three new issuers began trading, two of which qualified for inclusion in our stats, while one deal was pushed back (

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.08K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SHIM--
Shimmick Corporation
HG--
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd.
WAY--
Waystar Holding Corp.
LXEO--
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc.
ATGL--
Alpha Technology Group Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.