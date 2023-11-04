Rose's Income Garden 6% Forward Yield: October Update

Ilija Erceg/iStock via Getty Images

Rose's Income Garden "RIG" Goals

I, Rose, keep writing down my investing goals to remind me to use them and not falter from the patience and time needed to continue with creating wealth from them. The 3 major goals primarily involve investing in " Quality, Value and Dividend" paying stocks which I discuss briefly next.

1- High Quality

The credit rating is an excellent measure of debt payback for people and companies. For most common stock companies, the S&P, Standard & Poor's, credit rating is popular. I obtain it from FASTgraphs/ "FG", a subscription service that provides it along with other technical graphs and data. The top highest S&P credit rating is AAA representing the best debt payback potential. 2 companies Microsoft (MSFT) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) having attained it right now. I do own JNJ, but never for some regretful reason just missed getting some MSFT. Exxon Mobil (XOM) years ago did have triple A rating, but now sits at a quite exemplary AA- and I do own it. The rating goes down as the alphabet moves out. The more same letters in a rating rate higher, therefore an AA- rating is higher than a BBB+ with the desired investment level grade ratings stopping with BBB-. The next rating down from there is BB+ which is tolerated by most investors for newer companies getting started but is considered somewhat speculative and not exactly wildly quality material. I allow it, but know those types need to be watched carefully.

Charts are found at The Macro Trading Factory for many of the more specific ratings on each stock.

Below is a chart revealing where most of the RIG common stock is rated. Note there are some, but very few, lower rated holdings and I am very proud of that fact. The unrated or ~30% are financials, primarily BDCs, preferred shares, ETFs, CEFs or other funds that are just not rated in this manner.

RIG Oct. chart of S&P stock ratings (The Macro Trading Factory)

I do love finding any fund or financial sector stock rated and I own a few. One example of a BDC is Ares Capital (ARCC) with its BBB- rating. The FASTgraph "FG" for it is shown below. The dark green earnings area is growing and large, easily covering the white dividend line for a BDC. Note dotted lines are future estimates.

ARCC Technical /Price chart (FASTgraphs Nov 2, 2023)

2 -Value

Value is important and buying with a margin of safety is most wise. The black price line in the "FG" chart above shows ARCC is below normal blue line value. FYI, this is a bonus tip for anyone that does not own it. It is only an example here, but if you have already read this far, you get the bonus tip to own some at a nice value when the yield is near 10%.

Value Line is an analyst that gives safety ratings and provides financial strength statistics which can be gotten free from many local libraries that subscribe to it. RIG also contains most all Value Line above average 1s or 2s, with some average 3s value safety ratings for price.

A margin of safety in all purchases is wise and value should always be considered. Paying wildly over value ends up with few capital gains.

3-Dividend vs. Growth

A mix of stocks also gives diversity to the RIG portfolio, but dividends are what provides income without having to sell shares, which then are gone forever after. Having to sell a growth non-dividend paying stock and to harvest income can be annoying as capital gains in some cases are burdensome and in many cases are taxed at a higher tax bracket. Dividend paying stocks make it very easy to harvest some income, not sell off holdings and in many cases are taxed at a lower rate, generally 15% in the US. I do own 2 types of accounts and the Roth IRA is my favorite as there are no taxes ever with it after creation, however losses, if incurred cannot be harvested like in a taxable account.

RIG

Rose's Income Garden, "RIG", has 80 stocks in the main 11 sectors with quality, safety and value aiding in determining original purchases. My September article here has a comprehensive listing of the sector stock numbers and shows more on those credit ratings too!

October Dividend Income

29 of 81 companies or 35.8% of the portfolio paid with 5 of those being monthly payers. There were 5 raises, 1 special payment and sadly 2 cuts.

October Q4 dividends are up 1.7% from July Q3 which was up 27.7% from April Q2 which was 24.1% higher than January Q1. 5 new stocks, 2 monthly payers, were bought in Q3 keeping Q4 close in dividends. Some other stocks were sold which were discussed at that time and in this article during Q2.

All payments are listed by date received in the following October dividend chart. RIG currently has ~ 5.6% yield and will have a 6% forward 2024 yield with perhaps even more raises. All of these October stocks, except the monthly payers, are done paying for 2023.

Abbreviations used:

div/sh = dividend per share

Divi means dividend in all cases.

The stocks with raises have the ticker in bold print.

Company 2023 div/sh Yearly Divi % Other Dividend 11/3 Ticker Name Date $ $ Divi Yield Comments Price (UGI) UGI 2 0.375 1.5 6.68% 22.47 (PFLT) PennantPark Float 2 0.1025 1.23 11.53% 10.67 (PNNT) PennantPark Inv 2 0.21 0.84 12.98% Raise from 20c 6.47 (KO) Coca-Cola 2 0.46 1.84 3.21% 57.27 (GPC) Genuine Parts 2 0.95 3.8 2.84% 133.84 (FSK) FS KKR Cap 3 0.7 2.88 14.49% Regular + Special 19.88 (KMB) Kimberly Clark 3 1.18 4.72 3.90% 121.15 (JPST) JPMorgan US Inc 5 0.21203 2.5 4.99% Monthly Pay 50.06 (MRK) Merck 6 0.73 2.92 2.81% 103.8 (DNP) DNP Select Inc Fund 10 0.065 0.78 8.09% Monthly Pay 9.64 (MO) Altria 10 0.98 3.92 9.62% Raise from 94c 40.73 (PM) Philip Morris 12 1.3 5.2 5.67% Raise from $1.27 91.74 (MPW) Medical Prop Trust 12 0.15 0.6 11.03% CUT from 29c 5.44 (OBDC) Blue Owl Capital 13 0.33 1.57 11.26% 13.94 (MDLZ) Mondelez 13 0.425 1.7 2.47% Raise from 38.5c 68.69 (BXMT) Blackstone 13 0.62 2.48 11.35% 21.85 (SEAL.PR.A) Seapeak LNG/Prf-A 13 0.5625 2.25 9.36% preferred fixed 24.03 (SEAL.PR.B) Seapeak LNG/Prf-B 13 0.5313 2.125 8.85% preferred fixed 24 (WPC) W.P. Carey 16 1.071 4.28 7.76% Raise from 1.069/cut? 55.15 (DBRG) Digital Bridge 16 0.01 0.04 0.24% Not Rose 16.47 (DBRG.PR.H) Digital Bridge-pref H 16 0.4453 1.78 8.02% preferred fixed 22.2 (CGBD) Carlyle Secured 17 0.44 1.76 12.25% 37c with special 7c 14.37 (FMC) FMC Corp 19 0.58 2.32 4.23% Raise next time 54.8 (XEL) Xcel Energy 20 0.52 2.08 3.36% 61.84 (CSCO) Cisco 25 0.39 1.56 2.96% 52.72 (NML) Neuberger Berman Fund 31 0.0584 0.7 10.34% Monthly Pay 6.77 (RC) Ready Capital 31 0.36 1.44 14.16% Cut from 40c 10.17 (CEQPPR) Crestwood Equity Prf 31 0.2111 0.8444 9.38% preferred fixed 9 (ARDC) Ares Dynamic 31 0.1175 1.41 11.20% Monthly Pay 12.59 Click to enlarge

There was no payment from SLRC this month as it has paid 10 times already this year and should resume paying again in November.

Raises-5

1- PennantPark Investment

The financial sector "BDC" Business Development Company gave a 5% raise of 1c raise from 20c to 21c. It will convert to monthly and has announced a 7c payment for November 1st. It does not have an S&P credit rating.

2- Altria

This consumer staple sector company of tobacco products was founded in 1822. It gave a 4.25% raise of 4c from 94c to 98c. It has a continuing streak of 53 years for raises and a BBB S&P credit rating.

3- Philip Morris International

This was spun out of Altria incorporating in 1987 and is a consumer staple tobacco product company, but internationally. It gave a 2.4% raise of 3c from $1.27 to $1.30 continuing to do so for 16 years.

It has an S&P credit rating of A-.

4- Mondelez

Consumer staple sector company also spun out years ago from Altria/ Kraft foods around 2012. It gave a very pleasing 10.4% raise of 4c from 38.5c to 42.5c and has BBB+ S&P credit rating.

5- W P Carey

This is a real estate sector triple net lease international company with a BBB S&P credit rating.

It gave an 0.19% raise for 4Q of 0.2c from $1.069 to $1.071 which is probably its last raise of the year and into the future. It will lower its dividend with the newly spun out office holdings stock ticker = (NLOP) and no dividend has been announced for that, as yet. Management, to me and many, has handled this quite poorly. I remain disappointed, but still own it for now.

Cuts

1- Medical Property Trust

This is a real estate sector healthcare hospital facility company. It is and was having tenant payment issues and continues to restructure leases and payments. The recent outlook has been terrible, and the price reflects that. The long-term outlook should improve into 2025. The S&P credit rating of BB reflects its troubles as well and a dividend cut was necessary and actually expected. It was cut 48.3% by 14c from 29c down to 15c.

2- Ready Capital

Financial commercial mortgage loan originator and servicer has no credit rating. It just recently purchased BRMK/ Broadmark, another financial, causing some pressure on the debt load, but hope is that will actually be accretive in the long run. The cut of 10% was 4c from 40c down to 36c, not huge, but actually expected. It should be good in the long run for all shareholders while still providing good income.

Summary/Conclusion

October ended with the portfolio being up 14.17% over SPY since November 2021 inception. It is precisely down 1.96% YTD, excluding dividends. With dividends, it is up easily 6% for this year, thankfully for being an income portfolio that works quite well.

RIG Income is flowing with cash earning over 5% in 2 bond money market funds and happily in some HY preferred stocks as well. The total 81 stock portfolio is alive and well with a 5.6% current yield easily beating the SPY yield of 1.5% and estimated to have a forward 2024 yield of 6.0%. Future capital appreciation is expected as value dividend stocks become more attractive. RIG's goal is to continue to earn quality safe and steady income now and into the future.