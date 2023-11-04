Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Bancorp (USB) BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.59K Followers

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference November 2, 2023 8:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Gunjan Kedia - Vice Chair, Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking

John Stern - Senior EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst -

Unidentified Analyst -

Chris Kotowski - Oppenheimer

Unidentified Analyst

Please join me in welcoming U.S. Bancorp financial services company with international operations and is a parent company of U.S. Bank. It is headquartered in Minneapolis, and is the fifth largest bank in United States with 668 billion of assets, September 30th. Presenting today for U.S. Bancorp is John Stern, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO. John has been with the organization since 2000 and prior to becoming Head of Finance this year, he held various leadership positions within the company, including President for the Global Corporate Trust and Custody Business, as well as Corporate Treasurer. Joining John today is Gunjan Kedia, Vice Chair of U.S. Bank Wealth Management and Investment Services and a member of U.S. Bank’s Managing Committee. She has extensive experience in the financial services industry, including running the investment services businesses in Americas at State Street Financial, as well as leading the global product management function for Bank of New York's global asset servicing business. Please join me in welcoming John and Gunjan.

John Stern

Thank you. I'll go ahead and grab this. Good morning, everybody. How's everyone doing? Hello, echo here, hopefully you can hear me okay. Great to be with you all, as we kick off the events of this over the next couple of days. I am just going to start us off as you know, we may make forward-looking statements and so those statements may contain risk and uncertainty. So just to refer you to the statement, of course.

So if you don't

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About USB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.