Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.59K Followers

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melody Huang - SVP, Director of Finance and IR

Suren Rana - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Kenneth Lee - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

John Dunn - Evercore ISI

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BrightSphere Investment Group Earnings Conference Call and Webcast for the Third Quarter 2023. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this call is being recorded today, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Melody Huang, Senior Vice President, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Melody.

Melody Huang

Good morning, and welcome to BrightSphere's conference call to discuss our results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Before we get started, please note that we may take forward-looking statements about our business and financial performance. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties appears in our SEC filings, including the Form 8-K filed today containing the earnings release, our 2022 Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q for the first quarter and second quarter of 2023.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them as a result of new information or future events. We may also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about any non-GAAP measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures can be found on our website, along with the slides that we will use as part of today's discussion. Finally, nothing herein shall be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BSIG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BSIG

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.