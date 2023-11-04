jjdc23

“There are no rules here -- we're trying to accomplish something.” – Thomas Edison

The economic situation was already complicated with the resumption of payments on student loans, the UAW strike (which was finally settled at a HUGE cost), and a dysfunctional Congress with the prospect of a government shutdown still looming. Enter a terrorist attack that brings war to the Middle East, and that has taken center stage. In times of political turmoil investors flee to the safety of the U.S. bond market. However, in this ever-confusing backdrop, the direct opposite has occurred. Treasuries were sold driving the 20-year yield to 5% before falling back recently.

On the other hand, the stock market has followed the "fear" script as it typically gets more anxious in times of uncertainty. That adds to selling pressure, market declines, and volatility spikes. The potential spread of war in the Middle East has the potential to disrupt economic activity, not just in the U.S. but around the globe. Oil prices could break out once again and start a new ascent to the $100/bbl level. However, I think we should avoid all of the dire scenarios where oil supplies are disrupted, and the straits of Hormuz are cut off and on and on. That is all sheer speculation.

Prior to this terrorist event, Global stock markets were showing signs of breaking down warning of a possible recession. The European economy is particularly anemic at the moment with the IMF expecting GDP growth in the E.U. of 0.7% in 2023. That includes an expected 0.5% contraction in GDP for Germany. A surge in oil prices would almost certainly push the entire European economy into recession. GDP growth in the U.S. is expected to soften to ~1% or so in the first two quarters of next year. A spike in oil prices could push those growth rates into negative territory and trigger a recession in the U.S. as well. A global recession and high oil prices keeping inflation in place results in an ugly scenario called stagflation.

Let’s review some of the mixed macro forces the market is working through as what I'm calling a Rocky Landing enters its 23rd month, as well as how this mixed data is creating winners and losers within the stock market.

Oil and "Energy" - Higher for Longer

We have entered a 'new era". One that has a constrained oil supply, driven by government policy, and partly by capital constraints on energy companies discouraging production expansion in the present regulatory environment. The "War on Fossil fuels" was declared and it rages on with the result being higher prices. So, unless a sharp global recession suddenly appears, or the Israeli conflict expands well beyond current borders, oil prices appear well supported and likely to remain broadly in a higher-for-longer pattern, between $80 and $100. This alone will pressure inflation prints in the months ahead, as present policy acts as a speedbump for the Fed.

Given these developments, the energy space remains a favorite place to remain invested, where “higher for longer” is driving very strong cash flows and ever-improving balance sheets. Meanwhile, stock valuations remain depressed by concerns about a potential global recession (a very real possibility). In addition, there remains a contingent of institutions that are following their anti-fossil fuel investment strategies. Since "Energy" was the leading sector last year and is now following up on that performance, that faction has dwindled. However, money managers are driven by performance and not being involved in "fossil fuels" has been a costly mistake.

The "losers" in a backdrop with higher oil prices will be the companies that are dealing with consumers. The lower-income consumers are most negatively impacted by higher oil. Another example of 'policy and its effect on those who can least afford it. These companies are finding it ever more difficult to pass through rising input costs into prices, and many will struggle to keep earnings resilient.

Labor Markets are still tight.

Another issue that’s a double-edged sword is that labor markets remain quite tight, with unemployment still at very low levels. That is a problem for the FED. The recent labor strikes, such as the UAW’s, will add to the wage inflation concerns.

For the broader economy, labor markets present something of a “Goldilocks” scenario, strong enough to keep personal incomes rising, but keeping inflation pressures on the scene as well. Companies that have managed to maintain better employee relations, rising labor productivity, and less punishing wage increases will wind up being "winners" in this environment.

Losers are the ones with poor labor relations/union strikes. Interestingly, this effect is likely to separate “labor-light” industries from “labor-intensive” ones (i.e., favoring tech, and hurting certain retailers or autos). We will also see the differences between industries that have different levels of unionization and/or labor problems from those that don't.

Interest rates - Like Crude OIL - Higher for Longer.

Oil prices and labor costs are structurally high, and that keeps the FED in somewhat of a box and why they continue to signal its intent to keep interest rates elevated. Rates higher for longer will keep pressure on areas of the economy that are most rate-sensitive. We have already seen capital-intensive areas like Biotech come under increasing pressure as this "new era" of interest rate payments begins to change the scene.

On the other hand, there are many companies, that enjoy pristine balance sheets and positive free cash flow the BIG 7 mega caps, select technology and energy stocks. This will separate the "winners" from the "losers". Investors will flock to companies with better balance sheets that have more flexibility than their industry counterparts that do not enjoy that luxury.

Artificial intelligence is real.

Because it is tempting to consider it a passing fad or a flash in the pan this AI phenomenon can be a controversial topic. Many Tech analysts following AI have concluded differently, and believe it is very much for real, and likely to lead to both another round of capital spending across multiple industries, and importantly a new leg of productivity improvements across the economy.

Winners here are not only the well-publicized “mega-cap data” companies that have been the early leaders in the field but also other companies who stand to benefit from productivity gains by utilizing AI tools to change their pricing models. Gains will also be seen as high-cost workers are slowly phased out.

That leaves the companies that struggle to incorporate AI within their business models, either because there are no obvious applications and/or because they lack the financial flexibility to invest as the "losers".

Geopolitical RISKS.

Given the recent events out of the Middle East, no list of MACRO uncertainties ahead would be complete without discussing the ever-rising geopolitical risks around the world, from the emerging cold war with China, the intractable Ukraine-Russia conflict, and now this horrific war in the Middle East.

Regarding the markets, there are three different issues to consider. One, risk premiums in general are likely to rise, pressuring P/E multiples and equity returns. This adds another reason to stay with the Energy trade. Defense spending globally is going to rise and that is good for defense stocks. Concerns over 'defense" budgets have kept a lid on the sector leading to YTD underperformance. That could all change as 2024 rolls around.

My Q4 strategy has been both Specific and Selective. We have been operating in a winners-and-losers world for most of this "rebound" year. At the moment -- Investors find themselves "On the Edge" both here in the U.S. and around the globe.

The Week On Wall Street

After two weeks of declines, the BULLS got what they wished for. An oversold rebound rally. After two rally days to start the week, the S&P 500 made it three days in a row with gains as it uncharacteristically rallied on the remarks from the FOMC. It was an across-the-board rebound as all of the major indices followed the same script.

The rally hats were firmly in place as Treasury yields dropped adding to the Risk-On" sentiment. Add that to an oversold market and all of the indices rebounded sharply this week. The price action caught many investors/traders offside and "short covering" entered the picture adding to the gains as well.

The 5-day rally in all of the indices was downright gaudy.

S&P 500 + 5.9%.

NASDAQ + 6.7%

DJIA + 5.2%

Russell 2000 + 7.8%

Global Markets

Similar to the US indices, Global stock markets entered the week in well-defined downtrends. European stocks were at the lowest closing levels of the year having tested and been rejected at a firm resistance level.

The subsequent bounce out of support dating to the March and December selloffs for the broad European equity space has been pretty tepid. Given how oversold the index was and the technical support that previous lows provided, some bounce was almost inevitable. But the tepid enthusiasm to bid up stocks at these levels can’t be counted as a good sign for the outlook from here.

The German DAX traded at new multi-month lows recently amidst a series of lower lows and lower highs. The Korean KOSPI is also trying to hold support at a level last seen in March. However, at least none of those markets are at the lowest levels since 2019 like onshore Chinese stocks.

When we add in the US markets it does appear that at the very least the entire global scene is due for a bounce, as "oversold" conditions are everywhere. The strength and duration of any rebound remain the question as there has been extensive technical damage that won't be resolved overnight.

THE ECONOMY

EMPLOYMENT

JOLTS reported job openings increased 56k to 9,553k in September after surging 577k to 9,497k in August. It is the highest level since May. There were 1.5 available jobs per unemployed job seeker.

This week's release of weekly jobless claims showed a cooling labor market. Initial claims were revised up by 2K last week to 212K, and this week's number came in higher at 217K. That was 7K above expectations which would have assumed no change to claims. With the rise over the past two weeks, claims have now rounded out a bottom but still have significant headroom until reaching the highs from earlier this year.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 150k in October, weaker than expected. Additionally, the prior two months were revised down by -101k with the September pop now at 297k (was 336k) and the August gain at 165k (was 227k). That seems to be the new "trend". Report, take a bow, then revise lower.

Indeed, the rest of the report was on the tepid side too. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.9% from 3.8% over the past two months and is the highest since January 2022. Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% after the prior 0.3% gain. The 12-month clip slowed to 4.1% y/y from 4.3% y/y and is the slowest going back to June 2021. The labor force dropped 201k after rising 90k, with the labor force participation rate slipping to 62.7% from 62.8%.

MANUFACTURING

The US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted at the neutral level of 50.0 in October, in line with the earlier released 'flash' estimate and up slightly from 49.8 in September. The latest headline figure indicated a stabilization in the health of the manufacturing sector.

US Manufacturing PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

ISM manufacturing index tumbled 2.3 points to 46.7 in October, weaker than forecast, after rising 1.4 ticks to 49.0 in September. It is the fastest pace of contraction in three months.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas’s general business activity index for manufacturing in Texas fell to -19.2 in October of 2023, down from -18.1 in the prior month, and marking the 18th consecutive negative reading to suggest a sustained deterioration in business conditions.

Dallas Manufacturing (www.tradingeconomics.com)

The Construction spending report sharply was the lone positive this week as it beat estimates with a 0.4% September gain. Analysts saw huge boosts for the nonresidential and public construction, a smaller new home construction boost, and a big downward bump for the home improvement residual. While a positive the 'trend" is slowing. Construction spending looks poised for a 6% Q4 growth pace, after rates of 10.2% in Q3, 10.1% in Q2, and 12.1% in Q1.

SERVICE SECTOR

The final S&P Global US Services PMI Business Activity Index posted 50.6 in October, up from 50.1 in September, but down slightly from the earlier 'flash' estimate of 50.9. The latest data signaled a marginal expansion in output at service sector firms, contrasting with a near-stagnation seen at the end of the third quarter.

Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

ISM Services index dropped 1.8 points to 51.8 in October, well below expectations. It is a second straight monthly decline. It is the weakest since May's 50.3, but the index has been in expansion (above 50) all year.

GLOBAL SCENE

Global PMIs were released this week and the general tone remains a weak manufacturing picture with most readings remaining in contraction territory.

CHINA

Finally, China Stimulus With Some Teeth: We saw the first meaningful stimulus out of China in quite a while this week as the Chinese government approved another 1 trillion Renminbi in sovereign-issued debt on top of last week’s announcement of front-loading 2024 local bond quotas. Implications are that 5% GDP might look realistic this year and much more realistic for next year.

China equities are still mired in a disappointing market scene as economic activity sagged again. The official sector PMIs both missed and fell sequentially in October. While non-manufacturing PMI is still in expansion territory, the factory gauge sagged below 50 (49.5) and into contraction territory.

China PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

At 50.4 in October, the Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index pointed to a sustained rise in service sector business activity. However, the index held close to September's nine-month low of 50.2 and signaled only a marginal rate of growth overall. The pace of expansion also remained much slower than seen on average in the first half of the year.

China Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

INDIA

Posting 55.5 in October, the India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index signaled an improvement in the health of the sector for the twenty-eighth month in a row. The latest reading was above its long-run average of 53.9 but slipped from 57.5 in September to signal the slowest rate of expansion since February.

India PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

At 58.4 in October, the India Services PMI Business Activity Index indicated a substantial upturn in output. This was despite the headline figure falling from 61.0 in September and signaling the slowest rate of expansion since March.

India Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

JAPAN

The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was little changed in October but remained marooned below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark for a fifth successive month. After accounting for seasonal factors, the index recorded 48.7, up from 48.5 and a reading indicative of a modest deterioration in operating conditions.

JAPAN PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

UK

The CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 44.8 in October. That is up from 44.3 in September but below the earlier flash estimate of 45.2, and is in contraction territory.

UK PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

At 49.5 in October, CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index was up fractionally from 49.3 in September and above the earlier 'flash' reading of 49.2. However, it remained below the crucial 50.0 no-change threshold for the third month running. Lower volumes of service sector output in recent months contrast with moderate growth earlier this year (the index averaged 53.3 during the first half of 2023)

UK Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

EUROZONE

Preliminary GDP for the Eurozone was weaker than estimated yesterday, falling 0.4% at annual rates. Economists were expecting output to remain flat. With that drop, Eurozone GDP has risen 63 basis points or less over each of the last four quarters in a dramatic slowdown of economic growth in response to ECB tightening. That same slowdown is acting on inflation as well. Core inflation fell to a 1.2% annualized pace in October, the slowest pace since early 2021 and part of a significant slowdown in core inflation.

CANADA

The Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index remained stuck below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark in October for a sixth successive month. The rate of contraction signaled by the PMI was however weaker, with the index rising to 48.6, from 47.5 and a three-month high.

Canada PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

The headline Canada Services Business Activity Index posted below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark for a fifth successive month. Moreover, posting 46.6, down from 47.8 in September, the index signaled an accelerated rate of contraction that was the steepest since August 2022.

Canada Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Home/Index?language=en)

FOMC MEETING

As expected, no change in Interest Rates.

Chair Powell;

The FOMC is "squarely focused" on the dual mandate and are "strongly committed" to bringing inflation down to the 2% goal. The stance of policy is "restrictive," and the full extent of the tightening has yet to be felt. Given how far analysts have come and amid uncertainties, the FOMC will proceed "carefully." Inflation readings have been "quite favorable". But it is only the beginning and the process of bringing inflation down to 2% has a "long way to go".

There is NOTHING new here. The indices rallied on this announcement and perhaps short-term sentiment is changing.

FIXED INCOME

The indices got a nice lift from the Bond market that viewed the Fed's mid-week statement as more dovish, and took the latest Jobs report as a "Goldilocks" backdrop. The 10-year treasury dipped to 4.66% on Thursday and that move broke the short-term uptrend. That break prompted another drop which saw the 10-year close the week at 4.55%

10-year treasury yield (www.Tc2000.com )

In the very short term, a series of LOWER highs is now in place and we'll know soon enough where the 10-year yield will find support. There exists a decent probability that the yield will retreat to the 4.3% -4.4% range in the near term.

Stabilization in that range would be a good catalyst for equities into year-end. However, there is plenty of support below current levels and investors should not lose sight of the fact that the primary trend in rates is higher. Bottom line there is NOTHING Bearish in that picture.

Savvy Investors who use the "tools" available to separate the short-term from the MACRO view, increase their odds of success. Those that do not are making decisions in the dark.

EARNINGS

In an uncertain backdrop, this earnings season will separate the winners from the losers. My daily earnings updates are all about trying to uncover the winners. Companies that not only BEAT analyst's estimates but also raise forward guidance are high on that list.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

For those that may have missed my earlier warnings, I'll say it again. The effect on the MACRO scene from poor policy decisions is going to be felt on a global scale for a very long time. The headlines are everywhere, yet policymakers are dismissing them. The transition to "green" has slowly started to fall apart. If you don't believe the headlines or this commentary then just take a look at what the market is saying about the "renewable" and "EV" stocks that represent the "transition".

There is more chaos with solar stocks and rightfully so. Many of these companies are still enjoying enormous "subsidies", yet they can't produce results. Enphase (ENPH) is one example, reporting a miss on unit shipments of micro inverters while Q3 revenues were 3% lower than forecast. Q4 revenues were guided a brutal 39% to 48% lower than consensus.

Similar to SolarEdge (SEDG) and their preliminary announcement last week, ENPH reported a huge guidance cut due to Europe. Management noted the outlook has soured thanks to “high inventory at our distribution partners along with a softening in demand in our key markets – the Netherlands, France, and Germany”.

Getting back to SEDG, they reported a huge earnings miss this week and cut guidance by 50%. The fundamentals have soured and the technical picture called this disaster well before the headline hit the tape. In the case of ENPH, the stock dropped into a BEAR trend in February and is now down 66% in 8 months. SEDG fell into a BEAR trend in April and in just 6 months has declined 86%. While analysts and talking heads talk about Bubbles in other sectors of the market the entire "green" bubble that no one spoke about has burst. If anyone believes I'm cherry-picking to make a point, then consider the Solar ETF (TAN), which by its price action told investors back in January '22 that it was time to get out. The diversified ETF has "only" lost 50% in that time frame.

The alarming drop in solar company fundamentals is just one example of the complete rout that has been seen across the entire clean energy spectrum. The initial rally out of the COVID Crash was a boon for these names as everyone was being told it was clean energy or nothing. There would be no room on this planet for fossil fuels. The First Trust Global Wind ETF (FAN) has now given back all of its gains since 2020. The BEAR signal was given to investors the same month as the Solar group was notified the party was over. FAN is 45% off its high set in early '21. It's simple, companies are discovering that despite huge tax incentives and subsidies, most projects are not financially feasible.

Danish wind power developer Orsted recently canceled two WIND projects off the East Coast of the U.S. In doing so the company would rather write off 5+ Billion and walk away from $1 Billion in tax incentives from this "adventure" rather than continue on with a losing proposition.

The stock market's message is shown in the graphic below, and it's telling the REAL story. All-encompassing ETFs like the Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) have been destroyed losing 60% since the 2020 boom.

The "Green" debacle (www.bespokepremium.com)

This transition has now come to grips with reality. It will now come down to how much money will continue to be tossed at these projects. For the sake of the global economies, one can only hope the 'market' forces regain control of the situation. There is no room for "EMOTION" in monetary and policy decisions, and we are now seeing the results when emotion creeps in. Those results aren't pretty, or acceptable.

Unfortunately, this debacle doesn't end there;

We are now experiencing an EV fiasco unfolding here in the U.S.

I've made my stance very clear on the transition to 'electric" since the latter half of 2021, and now those warnings that this will be a COSTLY failed experiment are coming to pass. MARKET forces should always be allowed to play out. POLICY decisions can then follow. The cart was put before this horse from the outset and the costs are now seen as yet another self-inflicted wound. DEMANDING that something has to "work", doesn't ensure success.

The MACRO economy is now being impacted by unnecessary costs. Governments around the globe, especially here in the US have handed out subsidies with no return on investment. Likewise, corporations and consumers will bear the brunt of these policy decisions in the form of higher costs across the board.

As with any transition that is void of a plan there will be casualties, and the smaller companies will be among the first. Electric vehicle component maker Proterra has filed for bankruptcy along with EV manufacturer Lordstown Motors. HUGE sums of money have already been lost and this might be the beginning of a bad ending for companies tied to EVs.

Hertz Global (HTZ) just reported earnings and there were some notable discussions on EVs

The company will slow down the pace by which it adds battery electric vehicles to its fleet for a variety of reasons.

The rental car company also cited Tesla’s (TSLA) price cuts negatively impacting the resale value of its EVs, and higher than expected repair costs for EVs as another reason to slow its pace of electrification.

Ford (F) reported earnings and on the conference call, said it will now defer and possibly cancel 12 billion in EV expenditures. We've already heard the major automakers announce they are losing millions on EV production. As an example, Ford announced it has lost a staggering $36,000 on every EV it sold last quarter. Many saw the handwriting on the wall and warned what was about to take place, yet policymakers forged ahead using an "agenda" as their playbook. Perhaps the light has finally come on. Instead of absurd directives, "Market" forces are now calling the shots and forcing companies involved in the "Green Transition" to reconsider their plans.

We now hear that GM (GM) has decided to alter its course on a "transition" that is clearly struggling.

While this "nightmare" was being sold, the US Energy Information Administration assembled a report with the following projections.

Even under a scenario with high oil prices, electric vehicles will account for less than a third of car and truck sales through 2050.

It's still early but if we look at how the EV inventory levels have exploded because of lack of sales, their prophecy may come to pass.

More importantly, no matter what your stance is on the "carbon warnings", no industry or economy can survive when a product is produced at a loss. This presentation is about spending - Spending that is out of control. Tossing billions into agendas that will continue to have a SEVERE impact on a debt-ridden economy is a recipe for failure.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 (SPY)

Sentiment has changed on a dime and what appeared to be an index that was ready to break down, fooled plenty of market participants and rebounded sharply this week.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 is highlighting a couple of interesting points. In the intermediate-term period from July to the present, the index shows a series of LOWER highs and LOWER lows. Not a very comforting picture for the BULLS. However, when one steps back and looks at the MACRO technical picture the long-term trend is still BULLISH.

Only ONE of these patterns will play out, and there is but ONE way to determine the next PRIMARY trend. You are looking at half of that picture. Markets are a puzzle and unless an investor is using all of the tools available they will find themselves floundering and guessing what comes next.

FINAL THOUGHTS

An OPEN mind told Savvy investors to proceed as if what they were witnessing was just a "normal" correction. I advised members of my service to be wary of completely throwing in the towel right at the worst possible moment before a reversal. This is where the market's mind games begin. So far that has been the right approach.

The stock market has finally bounced after becoming very washed out and oversold. We got some end-of-fiscal-year mutual fund window dressing and a Fed meeting with no real surprises that added some fuel for the rally. We need to see follow-through now to have it mean anything. The bounce so far has met limited resistance, but now will be in for a tougher test around and above current levels.

I will note, though, that there was very little resistance standing in the S&P 500’s way until it got back up above 4200, so the easy part is now done. The small caps perked up as well, but we will need to see that divergence remedied. Here, too, if the stock market is going to mark a major bottom and move to the upside, in earnest, I think the beaten-down small caps will have to continue to display the strength seen this week.

The issue for market watchers now becomes whether this action was simply an oversold reflex rally or a move that can take the S&P higher into year's end. The answer to that question is not held in the fundamental view. In the short term, those are "known" issues, they won't drive this end-of-year bus. Instead, It will all be about the 'price action" and how sentiment will drive prices going into the holiday season.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!