Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spin Master Corp. (SNMSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 2:48 AM ETSpin Master Corp. (SNMSF), TOY:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.59K Followers

Spin Master Corp. (OTCPK:SNMSF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sophia Bisoukis - Vice President, Investor Relations

Max Rangel - Global President and CEO

Mark Segal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Adam Shine - National Bank Financial

Martin Landry - Stifel

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

John Zamparo - CIBC

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Lopez - TD

David McFadden - Cormac Securities

Operator

Goodmorning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Spin Master Corp. Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

This call is being recorded on Thursday, November 2, 2023. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sophia Bisoukis. Please go ahead.

Sophia Bisoukis

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Spin Master’s financial results conference for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. I am joined this morning by Max Rangel, Spin Master’s Global President and CEO; and Mark Segal, Spin Master’s Chief Financial Officer. For your convenience, the press release, MD&A and interim consolidated financial statements are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at spinmaster.com and on SEDAR plus.

Before we begin, please note that remarks on this conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Spin Master’s current and future plans, expectations, intentions, results, level of activity, performance, goals or achievements and any other future events or developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made based on factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

However, there can be no assurance that certain estimates and/or assumptions will provide -- will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause the actual results

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SNMSF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNMSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.