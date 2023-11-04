Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ecora Resources: The Green Transition Causes A Short-Term Pain, But The Prospects Are Good

Peter Arendas profile picture
Peter Arendas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ecora Resources is transitioning to become a "green" royalty and streaming company, focusing on copper, cobalt, and nickel.
  • The company's cornerstone asset is the Kestrel coking coal mine, which is expected to cease production in 2026.
  • Even without Kestrel, the portfolio is robust enough to be generating revenues of around $100 million in 4-5 years.
  • At the current metals prices, Ecora offers a conservative 250% upside potential.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Royalty & Streaming Corner. Learn More »

environment target of Green business, Business Development Strategies with Environmental Conservation. green community.new green business. plan,

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Ecora Resources (OTCQX:ECRAF) (formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group) is a well-established royalty & streaming company. Until now, its cornerstone asset has been the 7-40% Gross Revenue Royalty on the coking coal Kestrel mine in Queensland, Australia. However, as the production at Kestrel is moving

The original version of this article could be read by the subscribers of the Royalty & Streaming Corner several days ago. Would you like to have access to timely analysis of the hottest topics in the royalty & streaming business, an extended edition of the "Precious Metals R&S Companies" monthly reports, exclusive monthly reports focused on industrial metals, clean energy, and carbon R&S companies, model portfolios, and much more? Join today and enjoy a free 2-week trial!

This article was written by

Peter Arendas profile picture
Peter Arendas
7.28K Followers

Peter Arendas is an associate professor at the University of Economics in Bratislava. He has over 15 years of investing experience. Peter specializes in covering small and mid-cap companies in the resource sector with an in-depth insight into the precious and industrial metals royalty & streaming industry.

Peter is the leader of the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECRAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ECOR:CA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ECOR:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECRAF
--
ECOR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.