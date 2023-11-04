simon2579

Introduction

Camping World Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CWH) together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services since 1966. The firm is quite unique from the perspective that they have very wide range of services related to their vehicles, including but not limited to travel protection and planning, RV repair and maintenance services and even RV financing. CWH currently operates 185 Camping World SuperCenters in the United States and with that is the largest retailer of recreational vehicles in the country.

Despite the recent share price jump after the announcement of the quarterly results, CWH's stock has been performing relatively poorly year-to-date. Camping World has lost about 12% of its market cap this year, significantly underperforming the broader market, which has gained roughly 12%.

While CWH's results came in somewhat better than they were foreseen by the consensus, the question we will be trying to answer today is, whether these results are good enough to make CWH an attractive investment at the current price levels.

To answer this question, we will take a brief look at the latest results and the current macroeconomic environment. Then we will focus on the dividends and other returns to shareholders. Finally, we will conclude with our view on the valuation.

Quarterly results

Revenue

Revenue came in at $1.7 billion for Q3, representing a decline of $126.1 million, equivalent to 6.8%, year-over-year. The following chart depicts the development of the revenue for the past five years, showing clear signs of seasonality.

While the revenue has increased compared to the prior quarter, we believe it is only a seasonal effect. In our view, the demand for CWH's products and services will likely remain soft in the rest of 2023. Taking into account the current consumer sentiment, we do not see yet any catalysts, which could have a significant positive impact on the demand in the near term.

U.S. Consumer sentiment (tradingeconomics.com)

To get a more representative picture of the demand and the consumer, it is important to understand, which products have been the most sought after in the past quarter.

Used vehicle revenue was a record $590.2 million for the third quarter, an increase of $64.2 million, or 12.2%, and used vehicle unit sales were a record 17,125 units, an increase of 2,665 units, or 18.4%.

New vehicle revenue was $679.2 million for the third quarter, a decline of $154.9 million, or 18.6%, and new vehicle unit sales were 15,205 units, a decrease of 2,411 units, or 13.7%.

In our opinion, the consumer is still reluctant to spend larger sums on discretionary, non-essential purchases as their financial outlook and the overall macroeconomic environment remains highly uncertain and volatile. Even most of those who decide to go ahead and purchase a vehicle, are opting for most cost-effective options. The number of used units sold compared to the number of new units sold clearly support this thesis.

If this topic is further examined on a same store basis, the picture looks even slightly worse:

Same store used vehicle unit sales increased 10.9% for the third quarter, and same store new vehicle unit sales decreased 21.5%.

Also important to note that unit sales have declined, despite having a lower average selling price than in prior year quarter.

When discussing about revenue, we always like to double check that the figures are not inflated artificially by pulling demand forward from future periods. A way to identify this is by comparing the growth of accounts receivable with the revenue growth. If accounts receivable growth significantly outpaces revenue growth it may be a warning sign. Fortunately, it is not the case for CWH, as shown in the graph below.

Inventory

While CWH has taken pride in its inventory reduction, we can see that inventory levels are still very high compared to pre-pandemic levels. Although revenue has also increased during the period, in the current macroeconomic environment characterised by soft demand, we believe that further reducing the inventory could have potentially positive impacts on the profitability of the firm.

Due to the inventory reduction efforts in the past quarters, the profitability of the firm has somewhat deteriorated.

As the procurement prices of model year 2024 new vehicles declined compared to model years 2022 and 2023, the Company actively discounted certain used vehicles during the third quarter to reduce inventory levels of aged used vehicles.

In order to avoid obsolete inventory or the need for further steep discounts, we would like to see CWH further bringing down its inventory levels before going into the next up cycle.

Bottom-line

All these have naturally had a negative impact on the firm's earnings as well.

Net income was $30.9 million, a decrease of $72.1 million, or 70.0%, driven primarily by the pretax $71.7 million decrease in new and used vehicle gross profit, the $14.7 million increase in other interest expense, net, and the $10.3 million increase in floor plan interest, which was partially offset by the $3.8 million decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses and lower income tax expense from net reductions of pretax income.

In general, the quarterly results have not impressed us. We would like to see the macroeconomic and microeconomic environment improving, with strong demand for CWH's products and services, and with expanding margins, before we could deem the stock attractive.

Dividends

CWH is currently paying a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, equivalent to an annual yield of 2.9%. On the other hand, we have to ask ourselves, whether these payments are sustainable or not.

First of all, the firm does not have a long history of paying dividends. While it does not mean that the dividend will be cut or paused, they are probably less hesitant to keep paying than a firm, which has been committed to dividend for 50+ years, consecutively.

Second, the firm's dividend safety metrics are quite poor. Dividend payout ratios and the dividend coverage ratio are all indicating that there may not be sufficient funds to keep the dividend in the near term.

For these reasons, we are reluctant to recommend CWH as an attractive dividend or dividend growth investment.

Valuation

But to conclude, whether it is attractive to buy CWH at the current price levels or not, we have to take a look at the valuation. The following tables show a set of traditional price multiples that we will be using for the relative valuation of the firm.

The P/E ratios are all above both the consumer discretionary sector median and the firm's own 5YR historic averages. While EV/S is below the sector median, it is still higher than the firm's historic average.

Data by YCharts

When comparing the valuation metric with those of other firms in the industry, we can also see that CWH's stock does not appear to be trading at a discount. Regardless of how expensive the stock may seem now, we cannot forget that CWH is the leading retailer of RVs in the United States, which may give it significant competitive advantages, when the market for recreational vehicles starts improving.

All in all, we believe that CWH could only be an attractive opportunity, if it traded at a significant discount. In our opinion, the current valuation, in light of the latest results and the macroeconomic environment, is not justified. As the dividend sustainability is also questionable, we assign CWH a bearish rating.

Also important to answer the question, what would be needed for us to become more bullish? Well, there are several changes that we would like to see, including for example:

1.) a more sustainable capital allocation, which could lead to a more sustainable dividend, even if it needs to be reduced or paused for now.

2.) a more reasonable valuation, which is reflective of the current challenges and is in alignment with the firm's own historic averages.

3.) a meaningful improvement of the macroeconomic environment, which could enable a more stable demand for CWH's products and services, also reflected in the number of units sold.