Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alta Fox Capital - FirstCash Holdings: Excellent Compounding Value At A Discounted Multiple

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.94K Followers

Summary

  • FirstCash Holdings is a counter-cyclical business with a strong track record of compounding value for shareholders.
  • It is the largest pawn shop operator in the US and Mexican markets, benefiting from limited competition and providing short-term financing.
  • The pawn shop industry is experiencing improved demand due to dwindling consumer savings and restricted access to credit, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Pawnbroker Shop

Gannet77/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings is a new position in the Alta Fox portfolio and is a good example of a business in our counter-cyclical

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
10.94K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

g
gigo07
Today, 6:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (417)
Headwinds ??
Its at its all times high !!
c
cobalt01
Today, 5:20 AM
Investing Group
Comments (488)
In at 68, now my largest holding. Pawn should do great for the next 2-3 years
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FCFS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.