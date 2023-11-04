Joe Raedle

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has proven early skeptics wrong about its business model, but the stock looks fully valued at current levels.

Company Profile

CHWY is an online pet store that sells a variety of pet health, wellness, food and other merchandise. The e-commerce retailer offers over 110,000 products from more than 3,500 brands. About 85% of its net sales come from the consumable and healthcare categories.

The company has seventeen fulfillment centers across the U.S. and can reach 80% of the U.S. population with overnight shipping and 100% within two days. Over 75% of CHWY’s sales come from autoship customers.

Opportunities and Risks

One of the biggest strengths of CHWY is its autoship program. The bulk of the company’s sales come from pet food and healthcare, which customers need on a consistent, predictable basis. The company has done a great job of enticing customers to use its autoship program, which helps create a highly visible, recurring revenue stream.

Last quarter, 75.5% of CHWY’s sales came from autoship customers, and growth from this group outpaced its overall revenue growth. While its autoship subscription service has pretty high penetration, the company is still growing this part of its business, and it continues to become a larger percentage of the total.

Continued expansion into pet healthcare is also an opportunity for CHWY. The company launched its pharmacy service just four years ago, and it is now the largest pure-play e-commerce service in the U.S. Pharmacy customers are generally autoship and tend to have very low churn. Cross-category pharmacy penetration reach 20% of its overall active customers last quarter.

That’s solid progress, but it also shows how big of an opportunity the company has in further extending pharmacy services to just within its customer base. Given that vets tend to charge much higher prices for medicine, it should have a big opportunity here. The company started a medication compounding and telehealth service in 2020, which became free of charge to all registered customers in 2022, to help drive more pharmacy sales and take out some of the friction of getting prescriptions from vets. Last year, it also launched its CarePlus service, which is a suite of pet insurance and wellness plans.

CEO Sumit Singh discussed CHWY’s opportunity in its pharmacy business on its Q2 earnings call, saying:

“Our primary challenge is discoverability of this platform and essentially winning customer trust. If you recall, I may have mentioned this data point, 1/3 of the customers today in the United States don't visit their pets at a recurring frequency or don't consume medication as the recurring frequency. And so we have an opportunity to not only expand the current TAM that we see in this particular space. We also have the opportunity by driving -- essentially by driving incremental compliance. And that has truly been the power of how we go to market with customers on that of our Autoship platform. So our Autoship eligibility for pharmacy is at par or even higher than our consumables businesses, and we are rapidly innovating to make sure that customer -- any kind of friction around customer experience, whether it's sign up or whether it's discovery or whether it's sort of checkout, is being addressed actively by the team. Overall, our NPS on this platform continues to remain high, and we're pretty proud to serve a large base of customers. So this is less about being SKUs. It's much more about just making sure that there is awareness as well as discoverability.”

Adding new customers is another opportunity, although the company did see a -0.6% decrease last quarter to 20.4 million active customers. However, customer acquisition costs have been on the rise and new customer spending is a bit less predictable. The company also recently expanded into Canada, which should help it add more customers.

While customer acquisitions were flat in Q2, the company did see a nearly 15% increase in net sales per active customer (NSPAC) in the quarter. CHWY has been able to grow NSPAC from $330 the year before its IPO in 2019 to $530 last quarter. Driving more customers to autoship and adding pharmacy services has helped in this regard.

Automation is an area the company is implementing to help lower costs and improve margins. It currently had four automated facilities, two of which are in the process of ramping up. It also has a fifth automated facility set to open early next year.

When it comes to risks, the macroeconomy is front and center. While the company has a nice recurring base with autoship and sells mostly food and healthcare essentials, it still sells things such as toys and other pet merchandise that is more sensitive to consumer spending. While the company has already felt some of the effects in this category and comps are easier moving forward, it remains a risk.

Increased competition is always a risk, especially if Amazon (AMZN) wanted to push harder into the space. Freight costs, as well as higher shipping costs, are another risk that can impact margins.

Valuation

CHWY currently trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 25x the FY24 (ending January) consensus of $343.6 million. Based on FY25 EBITDA projections of $431.3 million, it trades at a 20x multiple.

On a PE basis, the company trades at 35.6x the FY24 consensus of 58 cents and 30.8x the FY consensus of 67 cents.

Revenue is projected to grow over 11.4% this fiscal year and 9.2% in FY2025.

CHWY trades at a premium to other pet-related stocks, as well as other online retailers.

CHWY Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

CHWY has developed a nice, mostly recurring business model through its autoship program, with a focus on pet food and healthcare. It has proven you can sell and ship large bags of dog food online and make a profit, which is something many doubted when the company originally IPO’d.

However, the growth profile of the company has matured and its gross margins (28.3% last quarter) trail those of traditional retailers. A such, I think the 20x multiple on FY25 EBITDA is fair to perhaps a bit pricey.

I really like the opportunity it has to continue to expand into pharmacy with its already large active customer base, which should be higher margin, but given its valuation and the current macro uncertainty, I’m going to start the stock off with a “Hold.” I’d become more interested in the stock at around $15, which would be about a 15x multiple of FY25 EBITDA estimates.