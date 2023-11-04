Alta Fox Capital - Grupo Aeroméxico: Relative Merit Of Credit Opportunities Versus Large-Cap 'Generals'
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:GRPAF)
Despite being small-cap focused, there has always been an allocation in the Alta Fox portfolio reserved for “generals,” which are larger market caps and “best in breed” businesses. Even though the expected IRR of the generals category tends to be lower than our “gems,” they are worthy portfolio candidates due to the diversification benefit and lower risk profile.
However, given the recent strength in some of these generals alongside much higher interest rates, Alta Fox is finding opportunities to produce a similar return profile with less risk via the credit market. Grupo Aeroméxico SAB is a good example of our selective approach to credit given its off-the-run nature, attractive yield in a high-quality business, short duration credit, and significant downside protection.
Grupo Aeroméxico SAB 8.50% 3/17/27 Secured Bonds
Alta Fox purchased secured bonds in Grupo Aeroméxico SAB, Aeroméxico, at an average cost of 90 in July 2023 (the latest price is 93/94). We believe from this basis that we could earn a 13.5% yield if bonds are refinanced one year early and 12.3% YTM (11.8% and 11.0%, respectively, from latest mid-point price).
In our view, that risk/reward profile is attractive as it likely beats equity benchmarks from here and has significantly less risk. This opportunity exists because the bonds are an under the radar, private credit opportunity in a company that recently emerged from bankruptcy with earnings momentum and an upcoming U.S. IPO.
Aeroméxico, the flagship carrier of Mexico, filed bankruptcy on June 30, 2020, in the U.S. and exited on March 17, 2022. It is the leading Mexican airline in terms of fleet size and network. Aeroméxico is a founding member of the SkyTeam Alliance and has a strategic partnership with Delta.
The company filed for bankruptcy due to struggles with COVID and used the bankruptcy process to cut costs, rationalize its fleet, extinguish debt (from over 4x pre-filing to under 2x forward EBITDAR), and renegotiate leases. In addition, low-cost peer Interjet ceased operations during COVID and liquidated. The bonds were structured during COVID to ensure over-collateralization in the event of a tepid post COVID recovery.
They benefit from a strong collateral package that includes cash, the loyalty points program, real estate, jets and airline slots. It is our belief the collateral fully covers the bonds with ample excess asset coverage. The company’s business is robust, with EBITDAR surpassing chapter 11 projections.
Furthermore, Mexico has been upgraded to category 1 air travel with the US allowing further earning expansion. Aeroméxico has been buying back bonds in the open market, reducing the $762.5MM principal to $662.5MM ahead of a planned U.S. IPO by year-end 2023 / early 2024.
Our base case is redemption of the bonds at par when they go current (3/17/2026) for a current 11.8% YTM rather than at maturity (3/17/27). The bonds benefit from strong call protection, 104.25 at 3/14/24 and 102.125 at 3/17/25; providing further upside if they are called prior to 3/17/26.
