Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount: One Big Content Factory

Nov. 04, 2023 6:45 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAAAMCX, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX, WBD
Gedas Dirkstys profile picture
Gedas Dirkstys
275 Followers

Summary

  • Paramount is one of the largest content producers in the US, with a strong presence in broadcast and cable TV, film, and streaming distribution channels.
  • The company's scale allows it to invest in high-budget, high-quality content that appeals to viewers across all distribution channels.
  • Paramount's content will increasingly be distributed through Direct-To-Consumer platforms, compensating for the decline in linear distribution and making it a desirable streaming platform.

Hollywood Sign

Ekaterina Chizhevskaya/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is one of the largest video content producers in the US with a strong presence in broadcast and cable TV, film and streaming distribution channels. Leading scale enables Paramount to invest

This article was written by

Gedas Dirkstys profile picture
Gedas Dirkstys
275 Followers
Looking for high-quality stocks that can double over the next 5 years | Risk-averse investor covering well-entrenched and simple-to-understand businesses | Rule number one: don’t lose money. Rule number two: don't forget rule number one.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PARA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PARA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARA
--
PARAA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.