Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips 66: A Diversified Way To Benefit From A Strong Refining Environment

Nov. 04, 2023 6:56 AM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • Phillips 66 shares have risen 14% in the past year and are up 6% since reporting Q3 earnings results.
  • Refining results were soft, but long-term guidance was encouraging, and the company's diversification provides stability.
  • The company generated $2.4 billion in operating cash flow and has been aggressive in buying back its own stock, with its share count down 25% the past decade.

California Governor Newsom Calls Back State Legislators For Special Session To Address Gas Prices

Mario Tama

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising about 14%. Shares are also up 6% since reporting Q3 earnings results, aided in part by a broad market rally. While refining results

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
2.94K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PSX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PSX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.