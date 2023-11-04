Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Capital: Even Peter Lynch Once Liked 'Junk'

Nov. 04, 2023 7:02 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)OCSL, SPY2 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • ARES is an exemplary example of a BDC taking advantage of all the right things that alternative credit should be doing at this time.
  • Peter Lynch stated that you should only buy long government bonds if the yield is at least 600 basis points higher than the S&P 500 dividend yield.
  • He made the argument that junk bonds could be competitive with equities. With credit now tightening, this could be an opportunity to get higher for longer rates on BDCs.

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

Peter Lynch on "Junk"

Firstly, I am by no means labeling Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), "junk". It's basically what they invest in. Yes, business development companies are a more polite and eloquent way to put it, but the principal business is to

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
3.34K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Retired Bureaucrat profile picture
Retired Bureaucrat
Today, 7:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (194)
Thank you. ARCC is a well run BDC. However, the key issue is not 10yr earnings growth to price growth, but the approaching soft landing versus recession predictions. Inverted yield curves not only predict recessions, but stress firms relying on junk debt. Hence, a look at non performing loans and asset write offs during both past recessions, and steep rise in short term rates would help complete the risk reward picture of investment in ARCC now. I own ARCC and OBDC and BXSL in my IRA.
G
Glenn72
Today, 7:24 AM
Premium
Comments (213)
Just curious how would you rate TRIN against ARCC? I own both since January of this year but it seems that ARCC has been stagnant while TRIN has been increasing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ARCC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.