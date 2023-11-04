Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
With REITs, You Have To Go Big Or Go Home

Nov. 04, 2023 7:09 AM ET4 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.59K Followers

Summary

  • Since the Fed started to increase the Fed Funds rate in early 2022, REIT have suffered in a similar fashion as other duration-rich assets.
  • Looking deeper at the REIT sector, it is clear how small-cap REITs have considerably underperformed their large-cap peers.
  • The key reason lies in the ability to keep the cost of capital as low as possible.
  • On a go-forward basis, there is still a notable potential for further divergence in case the interest rates remain elevated. The catalyst for the gap widening would be forthcoming debt rollovers.
  • Having a more meaningful skew toward large-cap players in REIT portfolios could strengthen the return prospects for REIT investors or at least mitigate the risk of value-destructive refinancing.

Go Big concept

IvelinRadkov

As many investors already know, there has been a notable repricing of REITs since the FED switched its stance on the monetary policy. Higher interest rates in general impose a downward pressure on almost all asset classes, but especially on those, where the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.59K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

PastorPeterP profile picture
PastorPeterP
Today, 7:41 AM
Premium
Comments (365)
this is the reason i have been researching companies whose debt maturity is superior, even out to 2028. they may have opportunities to gobble up weaker names and emerge stronger than ever.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 8:06 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (670)
@PastorPeterP similar to my approach. Thanks
c
cunhajose
Today, 7:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (452)
Thanks for the Great explanation, while a simple concept you did well making it clear.
JC
