Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir Q3 Earnings: Focus On Government Contracts (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 04, 2023 7:28 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)
Noah Cox profile picture
Noah Cox
150 Followers

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies reported strong Q3 2023 earnings, indicating significant upside potential for investors.
  • Even after two decades in business, their government contract opportunities hold massive untapped market potential, particularly in the defense sector.
  • Palantir's revenue growth and profitability are expected to continue, with clear visibility for potentially accelerated growth in the coming years.

Allen & Company Annual Conference Draws Media And Tech Leaders To Sun Valley

Kevin Dietsch

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been one of the most controversial stocks on the market since going public in 2020. However, after reporting strong Q3 2023 earnings results, it's clear that this underdog stock offers tremendous upside

This article was written by

Noah Cox profile picture
Noah Cox
150 Followers
My name is Noah and I'm the Co-founder of Ultima Insights (a research company for retail investors) and Noahs' Arc Capital Management (private fund for accredited investors). I've been investing since I was 12 and Co-founded Ultima + Noahs' Arc out of my college dorm at the University of Michigan. I love to swim, read and vacation in my freetime.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox is the Co-Managing partner of Noahs' Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.