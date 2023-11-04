Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NextEra Energy: It's Not Too Late To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat

Nov. 04, 2023 7:35 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)1 Comment
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Shares of NextEra Energy have rallied sharply in the last month.
  • The company’s recent operating results suggest that its fundamentals remain intact.
  • The electric utility enjoys an impressive credit rating from S&P.
  • NextEra Energy is priced well below the average of my fair value and Dividend Kings' fair value for the stock.
  • The Dividend Aristocrat offers enticing total return potential both through 2025 and over the next 10-year period.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

m
montrachet
Today, 8:12 AM
Investing Group
Comments (3.77K)
Leo Nelissen wrote an article about NEE on October 4th titled: "Down 45%! I'm Buying The NextEra Energy Crash With Both Hands"
It was surely the perfect time to buy NEE, in the high $40s...
I did and never looked back.
NEE is indeed the must own utility to have in a DG portfolio.
Good investing
