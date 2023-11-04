Are U.S. Public Finances Unsustainable?

EschCollection/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It is unusual and somewhat disconcerting to see the Federal budget deficit (estimated to reach $1.7T this fiscal year) approaching 7% of GDP.

These are more figures one encounters in severe slumps or wars or other times of crisis, rather than at the height of the business cycle with unemployment at 40-year lows.

With rising bond yields, there is a real danger the US is set on an unsustainable path for its public finances. Here is Goldman Sachs:

We project net interest expense will rise from 2% of GDP in 2022 to 3% by 2024 and 4% by 2030, and that it will surpass the early 1990s peak by 2025. On average over the next decade, higher interest expense is likely to add 0.3% of GDP to the deficit compared to our July projections, lifting our deficit estimates for FY2024 by $50bn to $1.7 tn (6.0% of GDP) and FY2025 by $100bn to $1.9 tn (6.5% of GDP).

Keynesian policy in reverse

Having such expansionary fiscal policy at times of full employment is contrary to what even advocates of active business management policies argue.

Stripped to its essential core, Keynesians argue that economies can be stuck in a high unemployment equilibrium for a lengthy period of time, and fiscal and monetary policy could get the economy out of such rot.

So it touts countercyclical policies, what we have now is countercyclical monetary policy but strongly pro-cyclical fiscal policy, and actually the two are likely to bite one another.

Insofar as bond yields have risen as a result of worries about the state of US public finances, they are crowding out at least some investments. People (like us) who follow small companies know how there is a bit of an ice age of funding for these companies (both from depressed share prices as well as high cost and limited availability of credit).

The Fed undoubtedly contributed to the high interest rate environment, so works against the expansionary effects of fiscal policies and worsens public finances through higher rates.

The one retort policymakers can muster is that the public finance bonanza is in part geared towards investment in the form of the Infrastructure bill, the IRA (energy transition), and the Chips Act (domestic microchips production).

The golden rule in public finance argues that nations can borrow to finance investments as these are likely to boost production and future tax revenues.

A decade too late

The fiscal stimulus we are seeing now should have been in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis:

Unlike today's full employment economy (producing 4.9% growth in Q3), there was significant slack in the economy and a large output gap.

Interest rates were super low as credit demand and supply were weak with households and banks alike preferring to repair their balance sheets that got hit by the financial crisis ($8T was wiped housing value from household balance sheets). Real interest rates were negative, making borrowing essentially free.

Keynesian theory shows that fiscal policy becomes very powerful when interest rates are very low, while monetary policy becomes nearly powerless (the proverbial pushing on a string).

A decade ago, instead of the trillions of QE, we could have gotten the IRA (energy transition) Chips Act and Infrastructure spending for free and these would have produced higher growth in the previous decade, given what we know now

Anti-Keynesians were alarmed about the Fed's 'money printing' (there was even an open letter to the Fed in 2010) and the fiscal policies to deal with the financial crisis (the US was 'on a path to become Greece'). That was nonsense then and recent events have underscored this:

The US post-pandemic recovery is much more vigorous compared to other developed countries, despite more aggressive tightening by the Fed.

The difference? Much more expansionary fiscal policy, which indeed buttressed the Keynesian contention that it's a powerful tool, especially at low-interest rates.

But rates are no longer so low and fiscal policy will start losing some of its effectiveness as it is at least in part responsible for driving up bond yields and crowding out public investments.

Given the tight labor market, it could also drive up wages and thereby stoke inflation, but we have argued that inflation so far was mainly a pandemic effect and vacancies are declining, a sign that the labor market is cooling. Rather than rising unemployment, we see falling vacancies:

Statista

So we got the policy mix terribly wrong in the 2010s, and then again now, with the proviso that the Biden government went in big with these fiscal programs exactly because they were too small under the Obama government (apart from the perceived merits of the policies themselves).

Are US public finances sustainable?

While concerning, there are multiple reasons why this isn't necessarily a reason for immediate action:

These Goldman Sachs figures mentioned above are projections with assumptions about the path of interest rates far into the future which can be wide off the mark (see below).

Much of the deficit is used to foster investment in infrastructure, energy transition, and domestic chip production, which have undoubtedly boosted economic growth (the post-pandemic recovery in the US is much stronger compared to almost any other developed economy), broadening the productive (and hence tax) base of the economy.

The generative AI revolution could add 1.5% productivity gains per year in the next ten years, according to Goldman Sachs, essentially doubling productivity growth.

There is surprisingly good news as healthcare costs are no longer rising. Nobody knows whether this is a temporary phenomenon, but it's important nevertheless as healthcare costs are the main driver for future public financial strain.

The Trump tax cuts expire in 2026.

CBO projections already contained most of the interest rate rises and didn't contain the cancellation of the student loan forgiveness.

Inflation erodes the value of the debt and almost certainly played some role in getting the debt/GDP ratio back down to the low 20s in 1974 from a height of 100%+ during the last WOII years.

Here is the range of outcomes from Goldman Sachs with different assumptions of the trajectory of interest rates:

Goldman Sachs

Should we get back to the world of secular stagnation with bond yields falling back to 2-2.5% then there is no real worry of public finances spiraling out of control.

The cancellation of student loan forgiveness had a mitigating effect, according to the CBO:

CBO

But still, what could be approaching 7% budget deficits on the top of the economic cycle isn't inspiring a lot of confidence, especially as there are now clear signs that at least some crowding out of private investment is occurring.

Looking at the longer-term CBO projections:

CBO

There are some noteworthy items:

Despite the panic over entitlement programs, these are fairly stable as a percentage of GDP three decades out.

All projected increase in the deficit to 10% of GDP by 2053 is the result of rising interest costs.

Discretionary spending as part of GDP keeps on falling.

Then there is this:

CBO

Growth is almost certainly a lot higher and unemployment a lot lower in 2023 (these projections were published in June), but that's of course immaterial to projections decades out.

Much of the interest rate increases are already absorbed in the CBO projections, but not all, so on the present path (4.5%-5% on the 10-year) the situation will be worse than the CBO projections.

Lest we forget, interest rates could actually rise more, with obvious negative consequences for the sustainability of public finances:

FRED

For public finances to be sustainable real growth needs to exceed real interest rates (g>r), but the real interest rates have risen from the lows the past decade, although one could argue this has been caused at least in part by falling inflation of late.

Public finances aren't hard to fix

Here are some rational suggestions:

Compared to other advanced economies, the US is a relatively low-tax economy, additional taxes like a sales tax or a carbon tax could plug much of the hole, should that become necessary.

The US could for instance introduce a Federal sales tax, which is a major source of tax income in almost any other advanced economy.

The US could also introduce a carbon tax. The IRA has been introduced basically as a second-best alternative, but it's very expensive. Taxes are the way to deal with externalities like global warming.

Cutting spending isn't so easy as the US is essentially an insurance company with an army. If you can't touch these, there is simply too little left to make any significant impact.

However, the political system in the US is not geared to fixing this in a rational manner, and this is likely to be a significant factor behind the rising bond yields.

Cutting the deficit requires one of the major parties to capture all three parts of government (Presidency, House, Senate) in order to either pursue spending cuts or tax increases (or, as we suggested above, broadening the tax base through introducing sales and carbon taxes).

While important, in the end, the biggest factor is what happens to bond yields, which we'll inquire about in a follow-up article.

Conclusion

Currently, US public finances are on an unsustainable path because of highly expansionary policies at the height of the cycle and a sharp rise in interest rates. There isn't really cause for immediate alarm:

There is fundamentally good news from productivity growth and given the AI revolution, the likelihood is that this will continue.

Healthcare has stopped rising as a percentage of GDP, confounding expectations of nearly all, although it remains to be seen whether this will continue on its present benign trajectory.

There are straightforward ways to cut the deficit, even though taking rational action is complicated by a dysfunctional political system.

The rise in interest rates is by far the biggest factor in the darkening outlook of US public finances, but these can come down again.

Financial crises for countries that borrow in their own currency are very rare (the only example we could find is France in the 1920s), the US isn't going to become Greece or Argentina.

Nevertheless, on its present trajectory, interest payments will take an ever-increasing slice out of public spending which will produce uncomfortable public finance decisions, if they haven't already.

Then there is the possibility that the state of the public finances itself is a factor in driving up interest rates, which could become a bit of a vicious cycle.

The upshot is that we think it's a solvable problem that would get more benign insofar as interest rates fall back, but we can't count on either of these.