Aker Carbon Capture: Major Orders Incoming, Project Completions
Summary
- Aker Carbon Capture is nearing completion on larger projects, and its orderbook is growing, indicating it will likely hit needed volume KPIs to justify valuation.
- ACC's modular carbon capture system, Just Catch, has reduced costs to around $40/tonne, making it economically viable in certain European countries with high carbon taxes.
- ACC has exploratory deals with Aramco and other companies, suggesting that the backlog could balloon, making the company's prospects more promising.
- Already negotiated backlog brings volumes to levels that justify the price, and we see the secular case as strong thanks to immense pressure behind the green agenda in Europe.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Aker Carbon Capture (OTCPK:AKCCF) is nearing completion in a couple of larger projects, and its orderbook keeps growing. The economics are theoretically infrastructural and interesting, and the projects ACC are pursuing could actually be profitable based on current levels of carbon taxes in target Benelux and Nordic geographies. We were less positive on the stock 25% in declines ago, but now we are more interested again and see concretely the scope for some decent economics. Speculative buy due to it still being early stage.
Quarterly Breakdown
The major projects that are in focus are the Twence project in Holland and Brevik in Norway. These are a waste to energy project and a cement factory respectively, both meaningful emitters whose profile will be offset by ACC's Just Catch modular carbon capture system.
Just Catch's modular system has done a good job of bringing costs per tonne down, now at around $40/tonne, where carbon taxes are higher than that in NL and the Nordics. Admittedly, the carbon taxes in most other European countries would render the project uneconomical for emitters. Remember, the whole value of ACC's systems is to offset levies by government from pollution.
The Twence project will start producing revenues at the end of 2023, where the plant is already commissioned, while Brevik comes online in 2024.
For now, revenues have been almost exclusively in engineering and installation fees to offset upfront costs for ACC which provides the systems.
Twence and Brevik are small though compared to other projects and markets in the pipeline. Together, they deal with 500k tonnes of CO2 a year. ACC has a deal with Aramco (ARMCO) now and unsurprisingly the Saudis have ambitious plans for carbon capture in their country, already 9 million targets for 2027. They have signed pre-FEED studies going that account for 9 million in CO2 capture as of now.
Bottom Line
There is a spread between the lower carbon capture costs of the emitters that ACC is focusing on, like steel and cement production, as well as the carbon taxes in certain European geographies, mainly the Nordics and other exceptionally progressive countries. In principle, the economics should be good, and it helps that there is still scope for other nations in Europe to introduce higher carbon taxes, as the pressure is certainly there.
Moreover, the price has declined 25% since our last publication, and there hasn't been dilution. It's looking more interesting.
In theory, the economics could be really good. There are upfront costs and processes, mostly covered by the customers, but when online the service of carbon capture can be provided, it is highly recurring including maintenance and other activity. But ultimately, it is limited in value capture to what the tax is on releasing that CO2. In Benelux and Nordics though there is plenty of value to capture.
In the bag is already 500k tonnes of CO2 that will be captured in profitable regions. With Aramco and plenty of other already or bound to take interest, the carbon capture volumes are going to easily reach into the couple of millions, if not much more as most espoused plans, whether you trust them to be delivered or not, have multiple millions in targets for each country. Considering secular growth, a 2x P/S would be an alright multiple to pay, and that implies around 4.5 million in CO2 capture volumes being conservatively attainable. We don't think it's terribly far fetched considering they are already at 500k concretely, and actually already have 3 million in total in the process pipeline, with lots more millions in the exploratory and non-committed stages. The latest of the already negotiated deals within that 3 million comes online in end of 2025.
We think there is a secular case for the company, although acknowledge that it remains speculative as there are still risks around the green thesis and the company is still burning cash.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.They lead the investing group Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments