2023 is not proving to be a particularly pleasant year for shareholders of solar technology company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). Over the past year, shares of the business are down 74.5%. And year to date, they are down 69.1%. Although the year started off just fine, the most recent data provided by management shows a meaningful slowdown for the company. Weakness in demand for the industry, combined with some regulatory issues, are proving to be damaging for the firm. Even though the company is bound to grow in the long run, this near-term pain is undeniable and it's unclear how long it will last before growth resumes. This is the problem with growth investing because, when it doesn't go exactly right, the end result can be a great deal of pain. In the event that financial performance reverts back to what it was even last year, shares could make for a decent prospect. But because there is ambiguity in the market and additional pain is likely around the corner, I would argue that investors would be better off looking elsewhere for opportunities at this time. I wouldn't go so far as to say that I am bearish about the firm. But I do believe that it will likely underperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And as such, it deserves a soft 'sell' rating at this time.

Recent weakness is an issue

Before I get into my thoughts about the company as a whole, it might be helpful to dig a bit into the firm and its business model. Management describes the company as a technology firm that is focused on providing smart and easy to use solutions that help to manage solar generation, and to engage in the storage of energy. The primary technology used by the company is referred to as a microinverter. For those who are not terribly familiar with solar power, this likely means nothing. In short, when you have a solar panel, such as one that is hooked up to a rooftop for residential purposes, an inverter is required in order to take the direct current (known as DC) from the solar panel and turn it into an alternating current (or AC) for use within your home or other property.

Traditionally, many inverters have been string inverters. This is where multiple solar panels are connected up to a system that transports the energy to a central location for the purpose of inverting it. But this has multiple problems associated with it. For instance, if you have shading over your home, you can end up with suboptimal energy production because the inverter can only perform at the highest level of the lowest performing panel. And if there is an issue with the system, you might need to replace or repair the entire string inverter. A microinverter is essentially a small inverter that is dedicated to a single solar panel. It then takes the energy from this decentralized location and transports it into your home after it is converted. In the event that a single panel becomes inoperable or operates suboptimally, a microinverter will still work as intended for the other solar panels. This results in greater efficiency, even though it does often come at a higher cost. Optimizers can be utilized to bridge the gap between the two. But at that point, it may just make more sense to opt for microinverters.

The management team at Enphase Energy has made sure to develop other technologies as well. For instance, its Enphase IQ Gateway is a networking technology that collects performance data for its systems. And there are plenty of those systems, with an estimated 3.8 million spread across 145 countries. The microinverters that the company sells, totaling 72 million in all in its lifetime, are just one piece of that system. Other aspects of its system include batteries, load controllers, system controllers, and more. The company also has its own cloud-based energy management platform that offers analytics with the goal of maximizing solar power. Another offering put out by the company is the IQ EV Charger That integrates into its solar and battery system so that homeowners with electric vehicles can maximize electricity savings. It even has an EV Charter that can be bidirectional, meaning that it can deal with energy flowing from vehicle to home, or home to vehicle, and from vehicle to grid, or from grid to vehicle. This provides customers with additional flexibility. There are other offerings as well, such as its IQ Router family of devices that can even work with heat pumps and that utilizes AI for the purpose of forecasting and optimizing electricity consumption.

If this sounds like an interesting market, it's because it is. At present, only about 3.2 million homes in the US operate off of solar panels. That's 2.2% of the 144 million homes out there. This presents a tremendous growth opportunity in the long run. It also helps that the company operates internationally. Europe, for instance, is a very large market for solar. And the company is well suited to play on the global scale. Its microinverters, for instance, are currently produced at seven different manufacturing sites across the world, with four of those in the Americas, one in China, one in India, and another in Romania. The company also works with two cell pack suppliers for its batteries and it is working with a contract manufacturing facility in Mexico for the production of its EV chargers. The company ships to a wide variety of countries, including Germany, Greece, Denmark, Sweden, France, India, South Africa, Brazil, and more. While I have stressed the residential market as a key area of focus, some of the firm's products can also be used in the commercial space. For instance, the IQ8P microinverter is used in the small commercial market throughout North America and Europe.

It's unclear exactly how large this market is. Management did say in the latest investor presentation, for instance, that the company boasts over 390 patents globally. And the serviceable attainable market in which it plays in should grow to $23 billion by 2025. If you were to look at the financial data for the company covering the first nine months of its 2023 fiscal year, you might think that growth is still coming in strong. Sales during that window of time totaled $1.99 billion. That's an increase of 23.8% over the $1.61 billion generated one year earlier. Profitability metrics for the company have also done quite well during this window of time. Net income almost doubled from $243.6 million to $418 million. Operating cash flow expanded from $491.1 million to $661.3 million while the adjusted figure for it increased from $464.3 million to $577.6 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company expanded from $328.8 million to $503.4 million.

This is not the first window of time in which growth has been impressive. As you can see in the chart above, revenue, profits, and cash flows all increased nicely over the past three years. The real pain, however, has come more recently. As you can see in the chart below, revenue, profits, and cash flows, all fell in the third quarter of this year compared to the same time last year. Revenue dropped from $634.7 million to $551.1 million. While the decline in net income was modest, all of the company's cash flow metrics fell quite a bit. But this pales in comparison to what management is forecasting for the fourth quarter of this year. In the fourth quarter of last year, revenue came in at $724.7 million. Sales in the final quarter should be only between $300 million and a $350 million. Based on management's own guidance, I believe that net income will be somewhere around $29.2 million for that quarter. That's a massive drop compared to the $153.8 million generated in the final quarter of 2022.

This sudden plunge in sales has so far been driven largely by a 10% decrease in microinverter units volume shipped. The company went from shipping 4.3 million units in the third quarter of 2022 to only 3.9 million the same time this year. Although management did also report a 35.5% decline in the Megawatt-hours worth of IQ Batteries shipped during that same window of time. Weakness in both the US and Europe has caused elevated inventory levels with distributors and installers and the problems involved here seemed to be multifaceted. Here at home, high interest rates are an issue. This is because not only does financing for these projects increase, but also consumers have become more cash strapped anyways. Even more problematic though seems to be something referred to as NEM 3.0. This refers to California's net energy metering program.

Under the prior NEM 2.0 program, consumers who invested in solar panels for their properties would have the ability to sell excess power created by those panels back to the grid at a price usually between $0.25/kWh and $0.35/kWh. But for anybody not grandfathered in to NEM 2.0, NEM 3.0 will apply. This will cut the amount of compensation down to between $0.05/kWh and $0.08/kWh the good news is that anybody who placed an order for a system prior to earlier this year and that can have that system installed and running no later than early 2026 can still get locked in under the old program for 20 years. That particular program helped to incentivize 1.3 million customers to install a combined 106GW of customer cited residential energy capacity since its inception. In fact, that aided substantially in California becoming responsible for roughly 50% of the entire US residential solar market. But now, by making this switch, the government in California is hoping to incentivize batteries that consumers can use to store energy on their properties as opposed to selling it back to the grid.

It's truly unclear what the end result will be here. Back in 2017 when Nevada made similar cuts to their program, the end result was a 90% decline in residential solar adoption. But it's also important to remember that solar adoption was more expensive back then than it is today. One forecast provided by ROTH Capital Partners estimates that this shift for California will cause a 30% drop in demand for residential solar panels. And given how much the industry relies on California for demand, that could cause a pretty significant amount of pain for a company like Enphase Energy for a while. The same macroeconomic issues are also denting demand in Europe. But there's also the fact that solar export penalties and an initial surge in sales caused by the Russia/Ukraine war could now be coming to bite the company as well.

In the event that shares of the company were cheap, then I would argue that it might still make sense to buy into. In the long run, I fully anticipate that the firm will do well for itself. And that's because I do believe firmly in the potential of not only solar, but residential solar. Add on top of this other areas of growth like with the EV Charger technologies that the company has, and I see no reason why investors should be worried about the company's ability to survive. This doesn't mean, however, that things are going to go well today. The fact of the matter is that shares are awfully pricey. As you can see in the chart above, the stock looks a bit lofty even if we use the bloated numbers from 2022. But if you start assuming that financial performance will revert back to what it was in 2021 or even 2020, then it's not unthinkable that the stock could fall even further than it has already.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am not terribly enthusiastic about Enphase Energy right now. I do believe that some of the best investment prospects can be purchased when those firms are feeling pain. But we have a great deal of uncertainty here, particularly when it comes to domestic demand. If the stock were cheap, I would have a better opinion of it. But I don't see any realistic scenario where the stock looks attractive from a pricing perspective, at least not while shares are trading where they are today. Because of this, I do think that the next year or so will open up other doors for investors, doors that can lead them to better upside with less volatility than what Enphase Energy offers now.