Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: Improved Performance And Market Multiples (Rating Upgrade)

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • British American Tobacco has experienced a 23% decline in stock price YTD, but coupled with its improved earnings performance in H1 2023, its market multiples are competitive now.
  • The revenue growth forecast for 2023 is also better than last year, and both its TTM sales and earnings growth compares favourably to other tobacco stocks too.
  • Its dividend yield also promises to stay at 9%+ levels, going by the company's dividend policy and its EPS rise.

View of the cigarettes and tobacco stack. The tobacco plant is part of the genus nicotiana and of the solanaceae (nightshade) family.

Funtay

Tobacco company British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) or BAT for short, has had a poor year at the stock markets, with a 23% decline in price year-to-date [YTD]. With a proportionally bigger price decline, even with a high trailing twelve months [TTM] dividend yield

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
951 Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

G
Gotnotime
Today, 9:32 AM
Premium
Comments (79)
Plus BTI own $20B+- worth of ITC stock that kicks off $500M+- in dividends.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (748)
Mo and bti are fantastic investments.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BTAFF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTAFF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
BTAFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.