Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Avient Corporation (AVNT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 04, 2023 7:52 AM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Giuseppe Di Salvo - Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Robert Patterson - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jamie Beggs - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Vincent Anderson - Stifel

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Avient Corporation's Webcast to discuss the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Victor and I'll be your operator for today. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will have a question-and-answer session, following the Company's prepared remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to hand the -- turn the call over to Joe Di Salvo, Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Giuseppe Di Salvo

Thank you, Victor, and good morning to everyone joining us on the call today. Before beginning, I'd like to remind you that statements made during this webcast may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements will give current expectations or forecast of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectation and involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the investor presentation for this webcast for a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ.

During the discussion today the Company will use both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the presentation posted on the Avient

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AVNT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVNT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.