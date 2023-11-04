Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks closed sharply higher Friday to extend a monster rally that saw the big three indexes sweep to their biggest weekly gains of the year, as investors grew more hopeful that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might have ended. The October jobs report Friday came in weaker than expected, showing the Fed's campaign to cool the economy and stifle inflation could be working. Bond yields tumbled this week, with the 10-year Treasury yield sliding to 4.57% after touching 5% in recent weeks. The shorter-end more rate-sensitive 2-year yield was down 11 basis points to 4.86%. Among the top stock market benchmarks, the Dow Jones index rallied 5% for its best weekly showing since October 2022, the S&P 500 jumped 5.8% and the Nasdaq Composite surged 6.6%, the strongest week for those indexes since November last year. Read a preview of next week's major stock market events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

It took over six weeks, but the strike that threatened to upend the American auto industry is coming to an end. General Motors (GM) was the last of the Big Three Detroit automakers to ink a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers union, which had threatened to expand its strike to GM's largest facility in North America. In total, the walkouts involved nearly 50,000 workers. Union members will get hefty double-digit pay raises that may cost GM nearly $7B over the next 4.5 years. Higher labor costs will also hit the bottom line of Ford (F), which suspended its guidance and said the new UAW deal would add $850-$900 to the cost of each car. "Investors are right to question whether GM's 2030 business plan is still on track," wrote SA Investing Group Leader JR Research. (85 comments)

Digital real estate stocks - including Zillow (Z), Opendoor (OPEN) and Redfin (RDFN) - dove on Tuesday soon after a Missouri jury found powerful realtor groups and brokerages guilty of conspiring to inflate commission rates. Defendants were ordered to pay $1.78B in damages, though a final judgment in the case still needs to be issued before the verdict is finalized. The suit also included Re/Max (RMAX) and Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) as defendants, whose shares fell on the news, though both companies already reached settlements. It's too early to see how things will play out, but the decision could rewrite the entire real estate model in the U.S. and change how agents are paid. (37 comments)

"We're not confident that we haven't, but we're not confident that we have." That statement can sum up the entirety of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday, which outlined that the central bank is still not sure whether it is done with a hiking cycle to "sufficiently bring down inflation to 2% over time." Stocks still jumped despite a lack of confidence from the Fed about "achieving such a stance," while bond yields fell back despite an FOMC that continues to "proceed carefully." See why here and also check out the U.S. Treasury's latest quarterly refunding announcement. (11 comments)

Shares of Apple (AAPL) fell 3.4% to $171.60 AH on Thursday following the tech giant's fourth consecutive quarter of declining revenues. Investors also seemed disappointed by guidance despite an earnings beat, strong services business performance and a 3% growth in iPhone sales. On the conference call, CFO Luca Maestri forecast Q1 total revenue to be similar to last year, while iPhone revenue will likely grow Y/Y, even with one week less than a year ago. Weighing in on the results, SA Investing Group Leader Jonathan Weber said the numbers were not impressive, given Apple's expensive valuation, while Livy Investment Research believes Apple's persistent revenue declines are a telling tale of increased vulnerability to consumer spending headwinds. (22 comments)

Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was found guilty on seven criminal counts related to fraud and conspiracy. While an appeal is likely, SBF could face decades behind bars. A knee-jerk reaction to the verdict saw benchmark cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC-USD) lose $1,000 in value to trade at the $34,000 level, but the losses were mostly contained. Interestingly enough, the collapse of FTX in November 2022 came after crypto hit its lowest point over the past three years, which was mainly due to the Fed's rate-hiking cycle and its impact on high-risk assets. Since SBF was arrested that December, things have actually been on the upswing, with Bitcoin even climbing 105% YTD and making crypto one of the best investment classes of 2023. (5 comments)