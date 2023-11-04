Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.6K Followers

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Terpolilli - CFA

Ron Lombardi - President and CEO

Christine Sacco - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer & Co

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Keonhee Kim - Morningstar

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Philip Terpolilli. Please go ahead.

Phil Terpolilli

Thanks, operator, and thank you to everyone who's joined today. On the call with me are Ron Lombardi, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Christine Sacco, our CFO. On today's call, we'll review our second quarter fiscal '24 results, discuss our full year outlook and then take questions from analysts. A slide presentation accompanies today's call can be accessed by visiting prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com, clicking on the Investors link and then on today's webcast and presentation.

Remember some of the information contained in the presentation today includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and slide presentation. On today's call, management will make forward-looking statements around risks and uncertainties which are detailed in a complete safe harbor disclosure on Page 2 of the slide presentation that accompanies the call. These are important to review and contemplate business environment uncertainty remains heightened due to high inflation, geopolitical events and supply chain constraints as well as other various numerous potential impacts. This means results could change at any time, and the forecasted impact of risk considerations is the best estimate based on the information available as of today's date. Further information concerning risk factors

