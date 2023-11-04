Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Market Ignores Apple's Earnings Pessimism - Bears Be Warned (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 04, 2023 12:30 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)4 Comments
Summary

  • Apple stock is still up over 22% in the past year, outperforming the S&P 500, despite Apple Bears saying it's too expensive.
  • Despite that, the company's expensive valuation is increasingly more challenging to justify due to a slowdown in iPhone growth cadence. The question is whether the market has priced in these challenges.
  • Apple's execution is still formidable, outperforming peers in critical markets such as China and the US. As such, it's hard to bet against Apple's ability to outperform expectations.
  • I argue why AAPL has a tactical buy signal, although the long-term backdrop is still bearish. Therefore, investors with little or no exposure can consider capitalizing on its recent bottom to buy AAPL.
Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors have faced a challenging three to four months since AAPL topped out in mid-July 2023. However, Apple Bears should be careful about claiming victory just yet, as AAPL is still up more than 22% over the past

Comments (4)

Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 12:54 PM
Premium
Comments (6.53K)
With minimal to no growth in revenue and earnings in 2024 over 2022 and 8-10% projected revenue and earnings growth in 2025 over 2024 (according to CFRA), a fair multiple for any stock with those financials not named Apple would be 15x forward earnings. Given Apple’s balance sheet and cache, however, it should trade at a premium. So trading at 20x projected 2025 earnings of $6.56 would be a fair valuation IMO. That would be $131. If we go into a recession those numbers may need to go lower. If the new headset is a bigger hit than expected, numbers would likely need to go higher. I think it’s unlikely for any of their existing products to materially outperform estimates. Services should continue to show decent growth. I get interested in getting back into Apple at $120, a price I realize it may not hit anytime soon. I’m sure I’ll get much flack for this view, but I prefer to stay disciplined in my purchase prices even if it means I may miss out on some gains.
r
rockjcp
Today, 12:54 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.07K)
Apple Services is a real gem and market is slowly waking to its future value!
b
benjaminmaxvh
Today, 12:47 PM
Investing Group
Comments (397)
PE of 30, no revenue growth, risk free yields of 5%. Hard pass
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 12:35 PM
Premium
Comments (20.79K)
JRresearch. Apple guides very close to the vest. Really nobody knows if there is a bull call on the horizon.
