Week Ahead: Have The Markets Turned?

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.84K Followers

Summary

  • The market is discounting not only the two cuts in the Fed's September projections, but a third cut and the risk of a fourth cut.
  • The disappointing employment report has pushed US rates and the dollar lower, indicating a dramatic slowing of the US economy.
  • The drop in US rates will take pressure off the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China, but raises questions of demand from price-sensitive market segments.

An inflection point may have been reached last week. Despite Chair Powell's insistence that the Fed did not adopt an easing bias and confirmed that there is still no talk of a cut, the market knows better.

The

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

m
marketdontlie
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (250)
The recession is here. 2024 will be a nasty one.
