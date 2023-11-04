Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIE: Discounted But Not A Bargain

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is benefiting from its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech stocks, leading to a solid performance in 2023.
  • The fund's discount has narrowed throughout the year, but it still remains at a fairly wide discount and doesn't necessarily represent a bargain at this time.
  • NIE is a non-leveraged fund, which is a positive in a rising rate environment, but its performance wasn't materially better when put up against a leveraged peer in 2022.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Bar graph of floating cash - Wave pattern

PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a hybrid closed-end fund that is having a solid 2023, thanks to the heavy tech exposure. In particular, the fund runs a portfolio that's

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.58K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSQ, BDJ, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NIE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NIE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NIE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.