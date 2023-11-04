XLI: Diversified Cyclicals Looking Better On Valuation, Bullish Seasonal Tailwinds (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- The Industrials sector in the S&P 500 is diverse, featuring both conglomerates and niche firms.
- The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is recommended as a buy due to its valuation and favorable trends.
- XLI is a large ETF with exposure to various industries and offers a low expense ratio, making it an attractive investment option.
The most diversified sector in the S&P 500 is arguably the Industrials space. It features anything from conglomerates like General Electric (GE) (one of the year’s best-performing stocks) and 3M (MMM), but also niche firms such as RTX Corporation (RTX) and UPS (UPS) & FedEx (FDX). Moreover, the single biggest stock in the sector represents just 4.3% of one popular exchange-traded fund.
I am upgrading the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) from a hold to buy on valuation and better trends ahead.
YTD Performance Heat Map: Industrials- A Diversified Sector
According to the issuer, XLI seeks to provide investors exposure to the price and yield performance of the Industrial Select Sector Index through a low-cost market-cap-weighted style. The ETF includes companies in the following industries: aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; marine transportation; transportation infrastructure; machinery; ground transportation; air freight and logistics; commercial services and supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; passenger airlines; and building products.
XLI is a large ETF with nearly $14 billion in assets under management and it pays a near-market 1.7% dividend yield as of November 3, 2023. It's an inexpensive way to get exposure to a cyclical and somewhat diversified area of the US large-cap stock market – the annual expense ratio is low at just 0.1% while liquidity is strong considering its 90-day average volume is just shy of 10 million shares and its 30-day median bid/ask spread is narrow at a single basis point. Seeking Alpha’s ETF Grades point to XLI being a risky ETF, however, when analyzing trading metrics over the past several months. Still, share-price momentum is solid with a B rating.
Digging into the portfolio, XLI is not only more equally distributed compared to other more concentrated sector funds, but there’s also exposure across the market-cap spectrum, according to the Morningstar Style Box. More than one-third of the allocation is considered mid-cap and there’s a healthy balance between value and growth. SSGA Funds notes that the 3-5 year EPS growth rate of the portfolio is seen at 11.5% while its current forward price-to-earnings ratio is 17.9 - that makes for an attractive PEG ratio near 1.6 on the 77-holding portfolio.
XLI: Portfolio & Factor Profiles
You might be surprised to see that it’s a Railroad company that's XLI’s largest component. In all the top 10 holdings make up less than 40% of the portfolio and dividends growth trends have recently turned better.
XLI: Top Holdings, Dividend Information
Seasonally, XLI tends to take flight from early November through year-end, according to data from Equity Clock. The below chart shows XLI relative to the S&P 500. On an absolute basis, the Industrials sector has, on average, seen about half of its annual gains in just the final two months of the year, too. So, this is a bullish factor to consider in the near term.
XLI vs SPX: Bullish Relative Returns November-December
The Technical Take
XLI has frustrated both the bulls and the bears over the past couple of years. Notice in the chart below that the ETF put in a bullish false breakdown at its low a bit more than a year ago while a bearish false breakout happened earlier this year. As it stands, support is apparent in the $82 to $86 zone while the $108 to $111 range is resistance.
Also take a look at the high amount of volume by price as indicated by the horizontal bars on the left side of the graph – the bulls have their work cut out for them to bring XLI through this congestion zone, but a breakout above $105 could lead to a quick retest of the all-time high notched this past Q3. A bearish factor right now is a death cross that took place late last week – the shorter-term 50-day moving average crossed below the long-term 200-day moving average for the first time since early 2022. Both trendline indicators are immediately above the current share price, so some near-term back and filling of the relief rally in recent weeks could take place, but the $95 low from March held nicely on a test in October.
Overall, it’s a mixed chart, and I see immediate support in the $95 to $96 area while the $108 to $111 range is resistance.
XLI: Rangebound For Now, $95 Holding as Near-Term Support
The Bottom Line
After underperforming the broad market since March, I am upgrading XLI from a hold to a buy on valuation and favorable seasonal trends, though the technical picture remains mixed.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments