Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 5

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 2/21 3/1 0.42 0.5 19.05% 2.43% 42 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 11/16 12/1 0.07 0.075 7.14% 0.83% 9 ConocoPhillips (COP) 11/13 12/1 0.51 0.58 13.73% 1.94% 7 CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) 11/27 12/8 0.36 0.42 16.67% 1.96% 8 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 1/16 1/31 0.825 0.91 10.30% 2.84% 7 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 11/22 12/8 1.24 1.3 4.84% 2.22% 12 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 11/14 12/1 1.3 1.45 11.54% 1.16% 14 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 11/21 12/6 0.41 0.439 7.07% 2.30% 22 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 12/14 12/29 0.42 0.46242 10.10% 6.16% 9 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 12/13 1/3 0.65 0.67 3.08% 4.27% 10 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 11/20 12/11 1.62 1.86 14.81% 2.75% 14 Tennant Company (TNC) 11/29 12/15 0.265 0.28 5.66% 1.36% 52 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 12/14 1/3 0.295 0.3 1.69% 1.48% 21 Vistra Corp. (VST) 12/19 12/29 0.206 0.213 3.40% 2.43% 5 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Nov 6 (Ex-Div 11/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 11/22 0.11 10.42 4.22% 7 CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) 11/22 0.11 16.23 2.71% 6 The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 11/24 0.24 26.28 3.65% 6 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 11/15 0.235 40.68 6.93% 13 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 11/22 0.72 220.07 1.31% 15 Pool Corporation (POOL) 11/22 1.1 336.66 1.31% 13 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 11/15 0.34 22.91 5.94% 12 Standex International Corporation (SXI) 11/22 0.3 135.45 0.89% 13 Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 11/28 0.285 133.23 0.86% 14 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 11/15 0.2 335 0.24% 31 West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA) 11/22 0.25 17.65 5.67% 12 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Nov 7 (Ex-Div 11/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 11/24 0.455 27.94 6.51% 9 FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 11/22 0.25 29.98 3.34% 11 Matson, Inc. (MATX) 12/7 0.32 88.65 1.44% 12 MetLife, Inc. (MET) 12/14 0.52 61.76 3.37% 11 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/30 1.38 497.76 1.11% 10 Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 11/20 0.064 13.02 1.97% 9 PCB Bancorp (PCB) 11/17 0.18 15.97 4.51% 5 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/14 0.48 152.81 1.26% 12 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 12/12 0.17 38.08 1.79% 6 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 11/24 0.33 28.54 4.63% 11 Visa Inc. (V) 12/1 0.52 243.6 0.85% 16 Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 11/24 0.4 81.48 1.96% 10 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 11/16 0.41 34.76 4.72% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Nov 8 (Ex-Div 11/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 12/8 0.88 79.72 4.42% 14 Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 11/24 0.32 31.99 4.00% 13 Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) 11/30 0.3 32.27 3.72% 6 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) 11/24 0.135 9.35 5.78% 5 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 11/20 0.2 26.28 3.04% 8 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 12/1 0.14 11.76 4.76% 24 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 12/1 0.23 27.25 3.38% 31 First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 11/24 0.29 34.28 3.38% 11 German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 11/20 0.25 28.57 3.50% 11 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/1 1.08 188.99 2.29% 13 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 12/9 1.66 147.9 4.49% 28 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 11/24 0.42 175.69 0.96% 20 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 11/17 0.5 266.19 0.75% 14 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 11/22 0.24 59.18 1.62% 6 Masco Corporation (MAS) 11/27 0.285 55.09 2.07% 10 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 11/27 1.35 156.84 3.44% 11 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 11/24 0.29 57.3 2.02% 21 Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) 11/17 0.31 19.47 6.37% 13 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/4 0.41 31.26 5.25% 13 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 12/12 0.65 128.31 2.03% 52 SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 11/24 0.135 13.95 3.87% 11 Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11/24 0.57 102.65 2.22% 14 Sonoco Products Company (SON) 12/8 0.51 55.11 3.70% 41 SouthState Corporation (SSB) 11/17 0.52 72.88 2.85% 12 Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 11/30 0.05 3.43 5.83% 7 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 12/1 0.52 31.19 6.67% 12 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 12/1 0.3071 35.82 3.43% 31 Click to enlarge

Thursday Nov 9 (Ex-Div 11/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 11/16 0.24 176.65 0.54% 12 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 12/4 0.4 587.24 0.27% 15 CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 11/30 0.42 40.04 4.20% 7 Cencora, Inc. (COR) 11/27 0.51 195.17 1.05% 19 Global Industrial Company (GIC) 11/20 0.2 34.61 2.31% 8 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.86 767.73 0.97% 52 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 11/28 0.16 29.87 2.14% 8 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 11/28 0.3 34.87 3.44% 6 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 11/27 0.41 94.48 1.74% 11 Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 12/1 1.48 401.19 1.48% 67 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 12/11 1.25 263.7 1.90% 14 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 11/27 0.23 29.45 3.12% 11 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 11/30 1.62 142.86 4.54% 14 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 11/29 0.43 207.78 0.83% 10 Click to enlarge

Friday Nov 10 (Ex-Div 11/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12/1 0.7075 130.04 2.18% 16 ConocoPhillips (COP) 12/1 0.58 119.75 1.94% 7 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/1 1.13 98.18 4.60% 9 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) 11/29 0.3 29.7 4.04% 7 Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 11/28 0.89 110.46 3.22% 13 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11/28 0.85 152 2.24% 15 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 11/28 0.405 47.45 3.41% 9 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 12/12 0.48 22.11 8.68% 47 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.78 83.95 3.72% 20 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield ABM Industries Incorporated (APD) 11/13 1.75 2.4% Alamo Group Inc. (APOG) 11/8 0.24 2.2% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BK) 11/9 0.42 3.7% Brady Corporation (BMRC) 11/10 0.25 5.4% Camden National Corporation (CE) 11/13 0.7 2.3% City Holding Company (CLX) 11/9 1.2 3.8% Edison International (DKL) 11/13 1.045 8.9% The Ensign Group, Inc. (GD) 11/10 1.32 2.2% EOG Resources, Inc. (HBCP) 11/9 0.25 2.7% H.B. Fuller Company (HFBL) 11/13 0.125 4.1% Gladstone Investment (HIFS) 11/8 0.63 1.5% Graco Inc. (IBCP) 11/13 0.23 4.4% Graham Holdings Company (KAI) 11/9 0.29 0.5% Globe Life Inc. (LOW) 11/8 1.1 2.3% Global Water Resources, Inc. (MA) 11/9 0.57 0.6% Investar Holding Corporation (MED) 11/7 1.65 9.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (MPLX) 11/13 0.85 9.4% Quaker Chemical Corporation (NUE) 11/9 0.51 1.3% Gladstone Land Corporation (PNM) 11/10 0.3675 3.5% Lakeland Financial Corporation (SPFI) 11/13 0.13 1.9% Lincoln National Corporation (THO) 11/10 0.48 2.0% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (VALU) 11/9 0.28 2.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

