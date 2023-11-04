Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 5
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
2/21
|
3/1
|
0.42
|
0.5
|
19.05%
|
2.43%
|
42
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
11/16
|
12/1
|
0.07
|
0.075
|
7.14%
|
0.83%
|
9
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
11/13
|
12/1
|
0.51
|
0.58
|
13.73%
|
1.94%
|
7
|
CRA International, Inc.
|
(CRAI)
|
11/27
|
12/8
|
0.36
|
0.42
|
16.67%
|
1.96%
|
8
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
1/16
|
1/31
|
0.825
|
0.91
|
10.30%
|
2.84%
|
7
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|
(HII)
|
11/22
|
12/8
|
1.24
|
1.3
|
4.84%
|
2.22%
|
12
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
11/14
|
12/1
|
1.3
|
1.45
|
11.54%
|
1.16%
|
14
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
11/21
|
12/6
|
0.41
|
0.439
|
7.07%
|
2.30%
|
22
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
12/14
|
12/29
|
0.42
|
0.46242
|
10.10%
|
6.16%
|
9
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
12/13
|
1/3
|
0.65
|
0.67
|
3.08%
|
4.27%
|
10
|
Snap-on Incorporated
|
(SNA)
|
11/20
|
12/11
|
1.62
|
1.86
|
14.81%
|
2.75%
|
14
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
11/29
|
12/15
|
0.265
|
0.28
|
5.66%
|
1.36%
|
52
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
12/14
|
1/3
|
0.295
|
0.3
|
1.69%
|
1.48%
|
21
|
Vistra Corp.
|
(VST)
|
12/19
|
12/29
|
0.206
|
0.213
|
3.40%
|
2.43%
|
5
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Nov 6 (Ex-Div 11/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
11/22
|
0.11
|
10.42
|
4.22%
|
7
|
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.
|
(CSTR)
|
11/22
|
0.11
|
16.23
|
2.71%
|
6
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
11/24
|
0.24
|
26.28
|
3.65%
|
6
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
11/15
|
0.235
|
40.68
|
6.93%
|
13
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
11/22
|
0.72
|
220.07
|
1.31%
|
15
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
11/22
|
1.1
|
336.66
|
1.31%
|
13
|
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SASR)
|
11/15
|
0.34
|
22.91
|
5.94%
|
12
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
11/22
|
0.3
|
135.45
|
0.89%
|
13
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
11/28
|
0.285
|
133.23
|
0.86%
|
14
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
11/15
|
0.2
|
335
|
0.24%
|
31
|
West Bancorporation, Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
11/22
|
0.25
|
17.65
|
5.67%
|
12
Tuesday Nov 7 (Ex-Div 11/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
11/24
|
0.455
|
27.94
|
6.51%
|
9
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
11/22
|
0.25
|
29.98
|
3.34%
|
11
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
12/7
|
0.32
|
88.65
|
1.44%
|
12
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
12/14
|
0.52
|
61.76
|
3.37%
|
11
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
11/30
|
1.38
|
497.76
|
1.11%
|
10
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
11/20
|
0.064
|
13.02
|
1.97%
|
9
|
PCB Bancorp
|
(PCB)
|
11/17
|
0.18
|
15.97
|
4.51%
|
5
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
12/14
|
0.48
|
152.81
|
1.26%
|
12
|
Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|
(RUSHA)
|
12/12
|
0.17
|
38.08
|
1.79%
|
6
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
11/24
|
0.33
|
28.54
|
4.63%
|
11
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
12/1
|
0.52
|
243.6
|
0.85%
|
16
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
11/24
|
0.4
|
81.48
|
1.96%
|
10
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
11/16
|
0.41
|
34.76
|
4.72%
|
10
Wednesday Nov 8 (Ex-Div 11/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
12/8
|
0.88
|
79.72
|
4.42%
|
14
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
11/24
|
0.32
|
31.99
|
4.00%
|
13
|
Princeton Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BPRN)
|
11/30
|
0.3
|
32.27
|
3.72%
|
6
|
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
|
(BRKL)
|
11/24
|
0.135
|
9.35
|
5.78%
|
5
|
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.
|
(BWFG)
|
11/20
|
0.2
|
26.28
|
3.04%
|
8
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
12/1
|
0.14
|
11.76
|
4.76%
|
24
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
12/1
|
0.23
|
27.25
|
3.38%
|
31
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
11/24
|
0.29
|
34.28
|
3.38%
|
11
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
11/20
|
0.25
|
28.57
|
3.50%
|
11
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
12/1
|
1.08
|
188.99
|
2.29%
|
13
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
12/9
|
1.66
|
147.9
|
4.49%
|
28
|
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|
(JBHT)
|
11/24
|
0.42
|
175.69
|
0.96%
|
20
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
11/17
|
0.5
|
266.19
|
0.75%
|
14
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
11/22
|
0.24
|
59.18
|
1.62%
|
6
|
Masco Corporation
|
(MAS)
|
11/27
|
0.285
|
55.09
|
2.07%
|
10
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
11/27
|
1.35
|
156.84
|
3.44%
|
11
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
11/24
|
0.29
|
57.3
|
2.02%
|
21
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
11/17
|
0.31
|
19.47
|
6.37%
|
13
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
12/4
|
0.41
|
31.26
|
5.25%
|
13
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
12/12
|
0.65
|
128.31
|
2.03%
|
52
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
11/24
|
0.135
|
13.95
|
3.87%
|
11
|
Starbucks Corporation
|
(SBUX)
|
11/24
|
0.57
|
102.65
|
2.22%
|
14
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
12/8
|
0.51
|
55.11
|
3.70%
|
41
|
SouthState Corporation
|
(SSB)
|
11/17
|
0.52
|
72.88
|
2.85%
|
12
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
11/30
|
0.05
|
3.43
|
5.83%
|
7
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
12/1
|
0.52
|
31.19
|
6.67%
|
12
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
12/1
|
0.3071
|
35.82
|
3.43%
|
31
Thursday Nov 9 (Ex-Div 11/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
11/16
|
0.24
|
176.65
|
0.54%
|
12
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
12/4
|
0.4
|
587.24
|
0.27%
|
15
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
11/30
|
0.42
|
40.04
|
4.20%
|
7
|
Cencora, Inc.
|
(COR)
|
11/27
|
0.51
|
195.17
|
1.05%
|
19
|
Global Industrial Company
|
(GIC)
|
11/20
|
0.2
|
34.61
|
2.31%
|
8
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
12/1
|
1.86
|
767.73
|
0.97%
|
52
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
11/28
|
0.16
|
29.87
|
2.14%
|
8
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
11/28
|
0.3
|
34.87
|
3.44%
|
6
|
Oshkosh Corporation
|
(OSK)
|
11/27
|
0.41
|
94.48
|
1.74%
|
11
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
12/1
|
1.48
|
401.19
|
1.48%
|
67
|
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
12/11
|
1.25
|
263.7
|
1.90%
|
14
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
11/27
|
0.23
|
29.45
|
3.12%
|
11
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
11/30
|
1.62
|
142.86
|
4.54%
|
14
|
Vulcan Materials Company
|
(VMC)
|
11/29
|
0.43
|
207.78
|
0.83%
|
10
Friday Nov 10 (Ex-Div 11/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
12/1
|
0.7075
|
130.04
|
2.18%
|
16
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
12/1
|
0.58
|
119.75
|
1.94%
|
7
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
12/1
|
1.13
|
98.18
|
4.60%
|
9
|
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
|
(HTLF)
|
11/29
|
0.3
|
29.7
|
4.04%
|
7
|
Paychex, Inc.
|
(PAYX)
|
11/28
|
0.89
|
110.46
|
3.22%
|
13
|
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated
|
(RGA)
|
11/28
|
0.85
|
152
|
2.24%
|
15
|
Unitil Corporation
|
(UTL)
|
11/28
|
0.405
|
47.45
|
3.41%
|
9
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
|
(WBA)
|
12/12
|
0.48
|
22.11
|
8.68%
|
47
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
12/1
|
0.78
|
83.95
|
3.72%
|
20
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(APD)
|
11/13
|
1.75
|
2.4%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
11/8
|
0.24
|
2.2%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BK)
|
11/9
|
0.42
|
3.7%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BMRC)
|
11/10
|
0.25
|
5.4%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CE)
|
11/13
|
0.7
|
2.3%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CLX)
|
11/9
|
1.2
|
3.8%
|
Edison International
|
(DKL)
|
11/13
|
1.045
|
8.9%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(GD)
|
11/10
|
1.32
|
2.2%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
11/9
|
0.25
|
2.7%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(HFBL)
|
11/13
|
0.125
|
4.1%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(HIFS)
|
11/8
|
0.63
|
1.5%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(IBCP)
|
11/13
|
0.23
|
4.4%
|
Graham Holdings Company
|
(KAI)
|
11/9
|
0.29
|
0.5%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
11/8
|
1.1
|
2.3%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(MA)
|
11/9
|
0.57
|
0.6%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(MED)
|
11/7
|
1.65
|
9.4%
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
(MPLX)
|
11/13
|
0.85
|
9.4%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(NUE)
|
11/9
|
0.51
|
1.3%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(PNM)
|
11/10
|
0.3675
|
3.5%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(SPFI)
|
11/13
|
0.13
|
1.9%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(THO)
|
11/10
|
0.48
|
2.0%
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
11/9
|
0.28
|
2.7%
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
